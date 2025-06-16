The day-long extravaganza takes place on Saturday July 5 in the surroundings of St Wilfrid’s Church

Harrogate International Festivals presents a special Children’s Festival – with sing-alongs, live music and jaw-dropping science demonstrations – this summer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day-long extravaganza takes place in the surroundings of St Wilfrid’s Church with the backdrop of Luke Jerram’s breathtaking Gaia globe artwork on Saturday July 5.

It will feature all kinds of exciting, interactive activities that will spark children’s imaginations and ignite their curiosity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acclaimed Orchestra for the Earth brings the wonders of the great outdoors to life through the power of sound in a fun-filled and interactive musical workshop.

Children and families will get the chance to discover how music can portray the beauty and excitement of nature – from playful animals and lush forests to blooming flowers and rushing rivers.

With the help of live musicians, youngsters can explore the unique connection between the natural world and the melodies it inspires.

The workshop also includes a sing-along session where everyone is encouraged to join in and make music together. This event is open to all ages and ideal for families, but it has been specially designed for children aged three to 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining in the fun are festival favourites Sublime Science back with a bang, bringing an array of spectacular experiments and astonishing demonstrations.

The hands-on session, for children aged five to 11, takes place at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall and is a great way to encourage children to explore the world of science while keeping them entertained at the same time.

There is also an opportunity to discover Gambian music with kora musician Jali Bakary Konteh, who will be performing a separate afternoon concert that brings West African melodies and rhythms to life under Gaia.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Children’s Festival is all about encouraging our children to explore the world around them in a fun and inspiring way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the benefits these interactive activities have and this year youngsters will get the chance to learn about music, science and nature – so there really is something for everyone.”

Tickets are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303.