News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Explosion of entertainment on streets of Ripon as theatre festival takes over city for second year

The streets of the city are alive with entertainment as Ripon Theatre Festival explodes into life for a second year.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST

Boasting 50 events over five days, this wonderfully vibrant volunteer-run festival runs until Sunday in multiple unusual pop-up performance locations, city streets and open spaces, as well as traditional venues.

Community performers are performing alongside professionals from more than 20 visiting theatre companies and street acts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Larger events such as Robin Hood for families at Fountains Abbey and the charming Sense and Sensibility at The Old Deanery are matched by mini events enabling local cafés and shops to get involved.

Fun for all the family at Ripon Theatre Festival - Dizzy O’Dare’s Giant Balloon Show in action.Fun for all the family at Ripon Theatre Festival - Dizzy O’Dare’s Giant Balloon Show in action.
Fun for all the family at Ripon Theatre Festival - Dizzy O’Dare’s Giant Balloon Show in action.
Most Popular

    The Market Place, Minster Gardens and Ripon Spa Gardens will be transformed into Festival Zones for the weekend with street theatre, music and more.

    The programme also includes ticketed theatre performances, many at the city’s studio theatre, Ripon Arts Hub.

    Pop-up events are either free or ‘Pay What You Can’.

    Related topics:RiponRobin Hood