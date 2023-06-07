Explosion of entertainment on streets of Ripon as theatre festival takes over city for second year

Boasting 50 events over five days, this wonderfully vibrant volunteer-run festival runs until Sunday in multiple unusual pop-up performance locations, city streets and open spaces, as well as traditional venues.

Community performers are performing alongside professionals from more than 20 visiting theatre companies and street acts.

Larger events such as Robin Hood for families at Fountains Abbey and the charming Sense and Sensibility at The Old Deanery are matched by mini events enabling local cafés and shops to get involved.

Fun for all the family at Ripon Theatre Festival - Dizzy O’Dare’s Giant Balloon Show in action.

The Market Place, Minster Gardens and Ripon Spa Gardens will be transformed into Festival Zones for the weekend with street theatre, music and more.

The programme also includes ticketed theatre performances, many at the city’s studio theatre, Ripon Arts Hub.