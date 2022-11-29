Exciting programme as Sunday Series returns to Harrogate after three years

Renowned pianist Ashley Wass will return to Harrogate for the Sunday Series in January for the first time since 2007 when he made his debut as a Young Musician.

After three long years away, the 2023 programme - presented by Harrogate International Festivals – seamlessly blends tradition and innovation in an exciting mix of established musicians and rising stars.

Internationally-renowned pianist Ashley Wass will return to Harrogate in January for the first time since 2007 when he made his debut as a Young Musician.

In February it’s the turn of brand-new ensemble Trio Balthasar, who launched at Wigmore Hall earlier this year.

The same month will see the immensely talented Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will follow in the footsteps of two of her siblings to make her Harrogate debut.

Jeneba was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018 and winner of the Murs du Son Prize at the Lagny-Sur-Marne International Piano Competition in 2014.

Closing the series in March is winner of the BBC Young Musician String Category 2020, Japanese violinist Coco Tomita who is now based in London and Berlin and is to make her debut with London Mozart Players.

Please note, anyone who books for all four recitals will receive a 10% discount.

In addition, organisers are offering everyone under 35 the opportunity to attend one of the Sunday Series Concerts for £5.

To redeem this offer, call the box office on 01423 562303.

Please bring photo ID with you to the concert of your choosing.

