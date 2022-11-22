Excitement over the biggest Harrogate Christmas concert of the festive season

In rehearsal for the big one - Nearly 400 hundred school children will be joining Harrogate Symphony Orchestra -and Harrogate Choral Society - on stage for the Harrogate Christmas Concert soon.

The Harrogate Christmas Concert is back for the first time since Covid lockdown at the town’s biggest venue – Harrogate Convention Centre.

Taking place on Saturday, December 3, this wonderful event is an essential part of the festive calendar.

The schools taking part this year are arranged in three groups, with each group singing two of their own chosen Christmas songs.

Led by coordinator Jen Berry, Group One Schools include Richard Taylor, Bilton Grange, St. Josephs and a specially invited school from Cawood. Group Two, led by Lizzie Williams, includes her own school, Pannal, along with Rossett Acre. Group Three, led by Helen Mills, include Starbeck, Scotton Lingerfield, Willow Tree and Dacre Braithwaite.

The HSO’s musical director Bryan Western said he was very excited to see the concert back again, especially as it raised funds for good local charities.

"Unable to stage this wonderful event since 2019, everyone is looking forward to this with anticipation,” said Mr Western.

"In total there will be more than 550 performers in what should prove to be an exciting, exhilarating and moving experience for all.

"Don’t miss this opportunity also to support our’s and Harrogate Choral Society’s charity of the year, the Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity who will be very much on show, selling tickets for their raffle prizes.

"There will also be opportunity for the audience to stretch their vocal chords by joining in the carols.”

The programme for the Harrogate Christmas Concert will include favourites such as Jingle Bells, Away in a Manger, We Wish you a Merry Christmas, the Twelve Days of Christmas and the ever-popular Reindeer on the Roof.

This year’s programme will also feature a performance by the children accompanied by the HSO of a selection of songs from the popular Polar Express.

Concert tickets are on sale at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or on 01423 502116.

