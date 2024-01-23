Exceptional musician to launch the 30th anniversary season of Harrogate International Sunday Series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane will return to Harrogate by popular demand this Sunday at 11am to open the 30th Harrogate International Sunday Series of world class recitals in the company of leading British pianist Tim Horton.

The wide-ranging programme will feature 20th century and contemporary composers, as well as Brahm’s masterpiece Sonata in F minor.

Robert Plane said: "I’ve loved the general move to more diverse programmes.

Clarinet virtuoso Robert Plane will open the 30th Harrogate International Sunday Series this Sunday. (Picture contributed)

"This has encouraged me to explore works like the Eleanor Alberga and Paquito D’Rivera pieces.

“Our programme also reflects my love of British music from the early 20th century and my research into the work of Pamela Harrison, who is totally unknown these days but finally being heard again in the concert hall.”

Produced by Harrogate International Festivals, the five Sunday morning coffee concerts will be held in lovely setting of the Old Swan Hotel between January to April.

Future dates

Sunday, February 18, 11am.

The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Daniel Lebhardt at The Old Swan Hotel.

Sunday, March 3, 11am.

Rising stars The Astatine Trio perform at The Old Swan Hotel as part of the Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Sunday, March 24, 11am.

The Harrogate International Sunday Series presents pianist Clare Hammond at The Old Swan Hotel.

Sunday, April 14, 11am.

Violinist Hyeyoon Park returns to the Harrogate International Sunday Series, performing live with pianist Zlata Chochieva at The Old Swan Hotel.