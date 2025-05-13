Get to know Estonia’s incredibly popular Eurovision 2025 entry and the lyrics to their earworm entry

The first semi-final for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest takes place this evening.

Of the incredibly strong first pot of acts, one is currently becoming a talking point for UK fans.

So who is Tommy Cash, and what are the lyrics to Espresso Macchiato?

The first of two Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals takes place this evening, with 15 entries vying for a place in the Grand Final in Basel this weekend.

All eyes are on one entry, in particular, as one of this year’s more popular songs, currently making waves in the United Kingdom, hopes to bring Eurovision to their country in 2026 – according to recent research.

Estonia’s entry, Espresso Macchiato by Tommy Cash , has become an earworm not only in newsrooms but is also viewed by many in the UK as a potential winner of Eurovision 2025. Estonia is competing in an incredibly packed Semi-Final 1, alongside other popular contestants: Sweden’s KAJ , Croatia’s Marko Bošnjak , and the Netherlands’ Claude .

But who is this enigmatic artist who has perhaps got you humming since the song hit streaming services earlier this year, and what are the lyrics to Espresso Macchiato all about?

Join us as we explore Estonia’s hopeful, Tommy Cash, as he looks to secure a spot in this weekend’s final at St. Jakobshalle, Basel.

Who is Tommy Cash?

Tommy Cash is looking to ensure Estonia make it into this weekend's Grand Final, as he competes in the first semi-final later today. | EBU

Born Tomas Tammemets in Kopli, a subdistrict of Tallinn, Estonia , Cash has carved a unique niche in music, fashion, and design.

He describes himself as a ‘post-Soviet rapper’ with an ‘Eastern European soul’ and a ‘Scandinavian CV.’ While Estonian is one of his native languages, he also speaks Russian, the language primarily spoken in his childhood home, which he has called the "Kopli ghetto."

Before establishing himself in the arts, Cash's early life in Tallinn involved rebellious behaviour, including graffiti. He did not complete upper secondary education, instead focusing his creative energies on painting and a distinctive style of freestyle dance incorporating popping, krumping, and breakdancing.

This multi-disciplinary background and artistic exploration have heavily influenced his genre-bending music and often provocative visual aesthetic, making him a sought-after collaborator across creative industries.

Beyond music, Tommy Cash has become a notable figure in fashion. He debuted on the runway at Rick Owens' Menswear show in Paris and has since walked for high-profile designers like Marine Serre and Jordanluca .

His boundary-pushing performance art during fashion weeks, including memorable stunts at shows by Rick Owens, Marine Serre, and Balenciaga , has further solidified his unconventional and attention-grabbing presence.

Cash also extends his artistic vision into design, collaborating with names like Rick Owens on a limited-edition hoodie and Adidas on the world's longest sneakers . He has even presented conceptual design projects with IKEA.

His unique aesthetic has also resulted in a capsule collection with Maison Margiela has highlighted his ability to blend subversive humour with high fashion.

What singles might I know that Tommy Cash released previously?

While Cash's musical style is characterized by its eclectic nature, often fusing elements of trap, pop, and electronic music with his distinctive deadpan delivery and surreal visual presentation, several of his past singles have achieved significant attention and amassed millions of views online.

His 2016 track, Winaloto , a blend of trap and pop, became his breakthrough hit, its bizarre and memorable music video, which he also directed, attracting over 16 million views on YouTube .

Little Molly , released in 2018 with a self-directed music video, has garnered over 17 million views on YouTube. X-Ray , released in the same year, served as the lead single for his album ¥€$.

More recently, he released Zuccenberg in 2021, a collaboration with $uicideboy$ and Diplo , and Tango in 2024, featuring bbno$ . These singles provide a glimpse into Tommy Cash's unconventional and often humorous approach to music and visual artistry, showcasing his ability to blend catchy melodies with unexpected themes, filtered through those traditional Eastern European sensibilities presented with a modern edge.

What is the song Espresso Macchiato about?

Espresso Macchiato is a dance-pop track distinguished by its characteristic rap flow and the incorporation of electro-swing elements. The lyrics themselves are a unique and somewhat unconventional blend, featuring a macaronic mix of broken English, Spanglish, and the broccolino dialect of American Italian.

Tommy Cash co-wrote the lyrics with Johannes Naukkarinen . In an interview, Cash mentioned that the concept for Espresso Macchiato arose organically, not specifically conceived as a Eurovision entry from the outset.

It's worth noting that Naukkarinen was also a co-writer on Cha Cha Cha, the Finnish entry by Käärijä in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

However, the song has come under scrutiny for some of it’s lyrics; notably from those in Italy who want the song to be scrapped due to lyrics poking fun at Italian stereotypes of being coffee-drinking, spaghetti-eating mafiosi.

What are the lyrics to Espresso Macchiato?

Those who have the earworm that is Estonia’s Eurovision Song Contest 2025 hope might have picked up a few of the lyrics

Thanks to LyricFind , you can now sing along to the rest of the song ahead of Estonia’s semi-final appearance on May 15 2025.

Mi amore Mi amore Espresso macchiato, macchiato, macchiato Por favore Por favore Espresso macchiato corneo Mi amore Mi amore Espresso macchiato, macchiato, macchiato Por favore Por favore Espresso macchiato Espresso macchiato Ciao bella, I'm Tommaso Addicted to tobacco Me like mi coffee very importante No time to talk, mi scusi My days are very busy And I just own this little ristorante Life may give you lemons When dancing with the demons No stresso, no stresso No need to be depresso Mi amore Mi amore Espresso macchiato, macchiato, macchiato Por favore Por favore Espresso macchiato corneo Mi amore Mi amore Espresso macchiato, macchiato, macchiato Por favore Por favore Espresso macchiato Espresso macchiato Me like to fly privati With 24 carati Also, mi casa very grandioso Mi money, numeroso I work around the clocko That's why I'm sweating like a mafioso Life is like spaghetti It's hard until you make it No stresso, no stresso It's gonna be espresso Mi amore Mi amore Espresso macchiato, macchiato, macchiato Por favore Por favore Espresso macchiato Espresso macchiato Espresso macchiato Espresso macchiato Tommy Cash - Espresso Macchiato

