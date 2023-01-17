Essential what's on guide to shows, films, concerts in Harrogate district in January

Dave Spikey – A Funny Thing Happened tour comes to Harrogate Theatre on Friday, January 20.

Thursday, January 19-Saturday, January 28, 2023, various times:

Knaresborough Players presents The Snow Queen Family Pantomine at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, January 19, 9.00pm:

Live music with Dori & The Drivers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Most Popular

Friday, January 20, 7.30pm:

Dave Spikey – A Funny Thing Happened at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 20, 9.00pm:

Live music with r'n'b band Fat Jacks Garage at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 20, 10.00pm:

Live music with The Captain & The Bear Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 21, 7.30pm:

Hello Again: The Neil Diamond Songbook at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 21, 8.00pm:

Hyena Comedy Club January 2023 presents Rich Wilson, Alun Cochrane and more at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, January 22, 3.00pm:

Acoustic All Dayer at The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street, Harrogate to raise funds for The Ostrich Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, January 22, 3.00pm:

The Blues Bar, Harrogate presents 70s glam rock from Vig Vam Bam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, January 23, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Oscar-nominated WW2 satire Jojo Rabbit (12a) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non-members welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, January 26, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy hosted by Micky P Kerr presents Josh Pugh and more at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Ripon Wilfrid’s Folk Club presents Caramba, a multi-cultural trio playing world music, at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 27, 8.00pm:

The Real Thing – A Brand New Day at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 27, 7.45pm:

Unnatural Cycles – A Ghost Story at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, January 28, 7.30pm:

Adele: Hometown Glory with Natalie Black at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, January 29, 11.00am:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Sunday Series with pianist Ashley Wass at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, January 30, 7.30pm:

The Classic Rock Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, January 31, 7.30pm:

Jason Fox – Life at the Limit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, February 11, 7.00pm:

A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad