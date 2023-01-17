Essential what's on guide to shows, films, concerts in Harrogate district in January
Looking for shows to see or places to go in the Harrogate district? Here is our weekly guide to what not to miss in January 2023.
Thursday, January 19-Saturday, January 28, 2023, various times:
Knaresborough Players presents The Snow Queen Family Pantomine at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, January 19, 9.00pm:
Live music with Dori & The Drivers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, January 20, 7.30pm:
Dave Spikey – A Funny Thing Happened at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 20, 9.00pm:
Live music with r'n'b band Fat Jacks Garage at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, January 20, 10.00pm:
Live music with The Captain & The Bear Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 21, 7.30pm:
Hello Again: The Neil Diamond Songbook at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, January 21, 8.00pm:
Hyena Comedy Club January 2023 presents Rich Wilson, Alun Cochrane and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, January 22, 3.00pm:
Acoustic All Dayer at The Disappearing Chin, Beulah Street, Harrogate to raise funds for The Ostrich Foundation.
Sunday, January 22, 3.00pm:
The Blues Bar, Harrogate presents 70s glam rock from Vig Vam Bam.
Monday, January 23, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Oscar-nominated WW2 satire Jojo Rabbit (12a) at the Harrogate Odeon. Non-members welcome.
Thursday, January 26, 7.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy hosted by Micky P Kerr presents Josh Pugh and more at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Friday, January 27, 7.30pm:
Ripon Wilfrid’s Folk Club presents Caramba, a multi-cultural trio playing world music, at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Ripon.
Friday, January 27, 8.00pm:
The Real Thing – A Brand New Day at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, January 27, 7.45pm:
Unnatural Cycles – A Ghost Story at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Saturday, January 28, 7.30pm:
Adele: Hometown Glory with Natalie Black at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, January 29, 11.00am:
Harrogate International Festivals presents Sunday Series with pianist Ashley Wass at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.
Monday, January 30, 7.30pm:
The Classic Rock Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, January 31, 7.30pm:
Jason Fox – Life at the Limit at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, February 11, 7.00pm:
A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel with Tim Chu and Ian Bailey at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from Grewelthorpe Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.