Essential Harrogate what’s on guide from June 22 to mid-July 2023 with shows, exhibitions, gigs and more

Until Saturday, June 24:

Northern Aldborough Festival with a feast of music, historian Lucy Worsley and more at Aldborough near Boroughbridge.

Thursday, June 15-July 31:

Hyena Lounge presents comics Paul Thorne, Ali Woods and more at The Manhattan Club in Harrogate this Saturday.

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Until Saturday, June 24:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Cripple of Inishmaan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Performances at 2pm and 7.45pm.

Friday, June 23, 9.00pm:

Live music with Fat Jack’s Garage at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 23, 7.30pm:

Bee Gees Tribute – Jive Talking at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 8.00pm:

Hyena Lounge presents comedians Paul Thorne, Ali Woods and more at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 24-August 4, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Coast to Coast – Exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 6.30pm:

Dance Magic 2023 – Summerbell Dance Academy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 10.00pm:

Live music with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 7.30pm:

The Harrogate Proms with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, June 25, 6.00pm:

Live music with the Bondurants at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 25, 7.00pm:

Live music with Captain & The Bear at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, June 25, 2.00pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir Music Summer Concert with famous musicals at Poppleton New Community Hall.

Monday, June 26, 4.30pm:

Primary Teacher’s Twilight CPD at Harrogate Theatre.Tuesday, June 27, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band celebrate Queens of the Blues at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Summer Festival Grand Opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke at the Royal Hall.

Friday, June 30, 7.00pm:

Live music and DJing at St Roberts Club, Harrogate with Rory Hoy and Rufus Beckett to celebrate the launch of Musical Empowerment Workshops.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

Guest and Singers’ Night at Ripon Folk Club Wilfrid’s Folk Club with Janie Meneely & Rob Van Sante.

Tickets from ticketsource, the Little Ripon Bookshop or email [email protected]

Friday, June 30-Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Tim Vine – Breeeep at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents the premier UK Qween tribute band, Qween UK at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 1, 2.00-8.00pm:

Rooster’s Brewery presents Suds With Buds beer festival with live music and street food, Rooster’s, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Ticket only from www.roosters.co.uk/products/suds-with-buds

Saturday, July 1, 11.00am

Pianist Iwan Owen performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 1, 8.00pm

Julian & Jiaxin Llyod Webber perform Bach Revealed in a candlelit concert at St Wilfrid’s Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Lipstick on your Collar at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 1, 8.30pm:

Alt-rock band Drella + post-punks Cliche Cult at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 2, 3.00pm

Violinist Fenella Humphreys is joined by pianist Nicola Eimer and author Dr Leah Broad for Lost Voices: How four Women Changed the Musical World at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Tuesday, July 4,7.30pm:

Harrogate International Festivals favourites Oddsocks with an outdoor performance of Much Ado About Nothing at RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 5, 7.30pm:

Oddsocks with an outdoor performance of Much Ado About Nothing at RHS Harlow Carr, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 5, 11.00am

Violinist Maja Horvat performs in Harrogate Music Festival’s Young Musician Series at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm

Berwins Salon North returns with Re-thinking Modern Britain at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Speakers include Ian Dunt, Gurdeep Loyal and Jeffrey Boakye.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm:

Famed Scottish Detective, David Swindle presents The Makings of a Murderer at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 7.00pm:

Opening concert for Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence, Quartet for the End of Time perform Faure, Messiaen and the Beatles (arr. Elliott) at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 9.00pm:

Free concert at Lilypad on the Kings Road with Harrogate Music Festival’s Musicians in Residence.

Friday, July 7, 8.00pm:

Comedian Matt Forde: Inside No. 10 Fringe preview at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir Music Summer Concert with famous musicals at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, July 8, 12.00-1.30pm:

Harrogate author Colin Philpott book signing of dystopian novel Deathday in Waterstones, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 3.00pm:

Joss Arnott Dance presents Tin Man at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 8, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents two Edinburgh Festival preview shows from Harriet Dyer and Louise Young at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday & Saturday, July 14-15, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm: