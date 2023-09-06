Essential guide: What events, gigs and shows not to miss in Harrogate district in September and October 2023
Thursday, September 7-September 30:
Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 7-October 31:
Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, September 7-September 30:
Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
September and October:
Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.
Friday, September 8, 9.00pm:
Classic rock covers with The 88s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, September 8, 7.30pm:
Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.
Saturday, September 9:
Wilful Missing at Ripon Arts Hub.
Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:
The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.
Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:
Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.
Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:
Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:
The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.
Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm:
Call me Dusty (Story of Dusty Springfield) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm-7.00pm:
Trackside Sessions live music at Roosters Taproom, Harrogate with Biz Denton, Oliver Pinder, Sam Jayne and Makk.
Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm:
Lempen Puppet Theatre – The Amazing Thing at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.
Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:
Singer-songwriter Jez Lowe at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.
Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe
Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:
RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.
Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:
The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm
Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 23, 10.00pm:
Live music with Them Heavy Souls at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Tuesday, September 26-Thursday, September 28, 1.30pm:
Another Way of Telling (John Berger anniversary) by Michael Pinchbeck at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.
Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:
Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Tuesday, September 28, 8.00pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.
Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:
A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:
Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:
Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:
The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.
Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:
Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.
Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:
Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.
October 6, 7.30pm:
Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:
The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.
Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.
Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:
Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.