Essential guide: What events, gigs and shows not to miss in Harrogate district in September and October 2023

Thursday, September 7-September 30:

Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 7-October 31:

Work by artist Schoph is part of the Infinite exhibition at RedHouse Originals in Harrogate.

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 7-September 30:

Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

September and October:

Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.

Friday, September 8, 9.00pm:

Classic rock covers with The 88s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 8, 7.30pm:

Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

Saturday, September 9:

Wilful Missing at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:

Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm:

Call me Dusty (Story of Dusty Springfield) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm-7.00pm:

Trackside Sessions live music at Roosters Taproom, Harrogate with Biz Denton, Oliver Pinder, Sam Jayne and Makk.

Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm:

Lempen Puppet Theatre – The Amazing Thing at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

Singer-songwriter Jez Lowe at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 23, 10.00pm:

Live music with Them Heavy Souls at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 26-Thursday, September 28, 1.30pm:

Another Way of Telling (John Berger anniversary) by Michael Pinchbeck at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.

Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 28, 8.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:

Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:

Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:

Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.

October 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm: