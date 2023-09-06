News you can trust since 1836
Essential guide: What events, gigs and shows not to miss in Harrogate district in September and October 2023

Planning to go out in the Harrogate district soon? Here is our essential guide to shows and events for September and beyond.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST- 3 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Thursday, September 7-September 30:

Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 7-October 31:

Work by artist Schoph is part of the Infinite exhibition at RedHouse Originals in Harrogate.Work by artist Schoph is part of the Infinite exhibition at RedHouse Originals in Harrogate.
Work by artist Schoph is part of the Infinite exhibition at RedHouse Originals in Harrogate.
    Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, September 7-September 30:

    Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

    September and October:

    Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.

    Friday, September 8, 9.00pm:

    Classic rock covers with The 88s at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 8, 7.30pm:

    Ninebarrow Folk Band at Sawley Village Hall, near Ripon.

    Saturday, September 9:

    Wilful Missing at Ripon Arts Hub.

    Saturday, September 9, 8.00pm:

    The Often Herd – Bluegrass Band at North Stainley Village Hall.

    Tuesday, September 12-Wednesday, September 13, 3.00pm:

    Music at Markenfield Hall with three of Europe’s finest baroque musicians.

    Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm:

    Cirque The Greatest Show at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 15, 8.45pm:

    The Friday Sessions with Nineties Music Experience (N.M.E.) at Monteys Rock Cafe, Harrogate.

    Friday, September 15, 7.30pm:

    Badapple Theatre Company presents Yorkshire Kernel and The Land Girl double bill of war-themed stories at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 16, 7.30pm:

    Call me Dusty (Story of Dusty Springfield) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm-7.00pm:

    Trackside Sessions live music at Roosters Taproom, Harrogate with Biz Denton, Oliver Pinder, Sam Jayne and Makk.

    Saturday, September 16, 3.00pm:

    Lempen Puppet Theatre – The Amazing Thing at Bishop Monkton Village Hall.

    Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

    Singer-songwriter Jez Lowe at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon.

    Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

    Saturday, September 16, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents Catfish at Ripley Town Hall.

    Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

    The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

    Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 23, 10.00pm:

    Live music with Them Heavy Souls at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, September 26-Thursday, September 28, 1.30pm:

    Another Way of Telling (John Berger anniversary) by Michael Pinchbeck at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.

    Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

    Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, September 28, 8.00pm:

    Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.

    Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

    A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:

    Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

    The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.

    Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:

    Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

    Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:

    Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.

    October 6, 7.30pm:

    Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

    The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

    Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

    Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

    Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487

    Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:

    Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

