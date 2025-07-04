Essential guide to shows gigs films comedy and events in Harrogate area this weekend

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, July 10-July 17:

Danny Larsen - Twilight Of A Day exhibition at RedHouse gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 10-August 30:

Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 10-October 5:

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 10, 7.30pm:

CJ, Michael Jackson Tribute Artist, presents an in the Mirror at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, July 10, 7pm:

Harrogate Youth Theatre 3c presents Tantrums, Tyrants and Tiaras at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, July 10, 9pm:

Live music with Blues Song Collective at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, July 11, 10pm:

Live music with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, July 11, 11am:

Local flautist, Alannah Saphir closes the 2025 Young Musicians series with her debut at Harrogate International Festivals at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Friday, July 11, 7.30pm:

Comedian Alfie Moore – A Face for Radio at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 12, 3pm:

Live music with Kirsty Brannan at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 12, 7.30pm:

Comedian Rob Mulholland at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 12, 8pm:

Nothing but a Good Time – The Rock Anthems Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 12, 10pm:

Live music with Matt Edgington at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 16, 7.30pm:

Vinyl Sessions and Charm presents A Tribute to Chris Simpson and Magna Carta at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 16, 7pm:

Women Winning Goes International talk with Artizan International’s Overseas Director, Laura Balerdi at Artizan Cafe, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 16, 7pm:

Spontaneous Minds Improv presents Unserious Business at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, July 17:

Tribute to Dire Straits presents Money for Nothing at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 19, 8pm:

Bliss Anniversary Concert in Ripon Cathedral with the Orchestra of Opera North conducted by Tom Fetherstonhaugh and viola soloist, Tim Ridout.

Saturday, July 19, 7pm:

The Last Show by hard rock band Black Snake plus DJ Trev at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 19, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents the Snake Davis Band at Ripley Town Hall in support of Parkinsons. Sold out.

Thursday, July 24, 7pm

Really Funny Comedy presents Geoff Norcott (Work In Progress) at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, July 25, 7pm:

Harrogate Theatre's 125th Anniversary Gala – A Night at the Theatre starring six of the town’s leading community theatre groups.

Friday, July 25-28:

Deer Shed Festival with live music, arts, books, children’s, outdoors and more at Baldersby Park near Thirsk.

Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm:

The Eagles Tribute Desperados bring the Fast Lane Tour to Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm:

The Upbeat Beatles at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 26, 7.45pm:

Lucy Farrar and Christopher Wollaton star in football play Coming Home at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Monday, July 28, 7.30pm:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, July 31, 12pm:

Fun for Little Ones - A Tribute to Ms Rachel at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, July 31,7.30pm:

Kairos Productions presents Something’s Wrong - by Naail Ishaq at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, August 7, 7.30pm:

Summer Celebrity Concert - The Wihan Quartet at St John’s Church Sharow.

Sunday, August 3, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Shout Out to the 60s at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.