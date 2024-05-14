Essential guide to going out this weekend in Harrogate district and throughout May 2024
Thursday, May 16-September 29:
We Think the World of You exhibition of paintings by David Remfry MBE RA plus Eva Leigh Walker at the Mercer Gallery, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 9-May 25:
The Beatles: Mad Day Out, an exhibition of photography from 1968 by Tom Murray at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 15-18, 7.30pm:
The Knaresborough Players present Secondary Cause of Death at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, May 16, 9pm:
Live party music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 16: 7.30pm:
Badapple Theatre presents new comedy The Regalettes at Fewston Parochial Hall.
Thursday, May 16, 7.30pm:
Poet Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, May 17, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society and Derek Shelmerdine present Music Legends series with Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains The Same at the Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Friday, May 17, 8.30pm-12.30am:
Swiftiemania HG (Taylor Swift club night) at The Ivory bar, The Ginnel, Harrogate.
Friday, May 17, 7.30pm:
Ready Steady 60’s Show at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, May 18, 7pm:
RipleyLive presents Dr Feelgood at Ripley Town Hall.
Saturday, May 18-June 29:
Art in Conversation I – A Summer Exhibition with Olga Konoshchuk and Rebecca Styles (Andrew Stewart Award winners) at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 18, 7pm:
Live boxing screening Fury v Usyk at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate. Booking only via the venue.
Saturday, May 18, 8.30pm:
Live music with Chequered Past at the Forrest Club, Starbeck, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 18, 10am:
Harrogate BID presents a Celebration of Fashion at the Piazza, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.
Tuesday, May 21, 7.30pm:
La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, May 22, 7pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents MAVKA:The Forest Song at the Odeon.
All are welcome - cashless payments only - £10 book online in advance or on the door.
Friday, May 24, 6pm:
Trackside Sessions with Biz Denton at The Taproom, Roosters brewery, Hornbeam Park.
Friday, May 24-26, 10.30am:
Musical adaptation of Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book at Harrogate Theatre. Four performances per day.
Friday, May 24, 2pm:
The Allotment Project at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.
Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm:
Red Hot Chilli Pipers 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 26, 4pm:
Local Folk Session with Rufus Beckett and Naail Ishaq at The Taproom, Roosters brewery, Hornbeam Park.
Wednesday, May 29, 7.30pm:
Punt and Dennis at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, May 30, 7pm:
Really Funny Comedy club with Ignacio Lopez, Alun Cochrane, Al Stevenson and host Micky P Kerr at The Taproom, Roosters brewery, Hornbeam Park.
Thursday, May 30, 7.30pm:
Newton Faulkner – Feels Like Home Tour 2 at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, May 30,11am:
Circus250 presents Juanita’s Big Problem at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Plus 1pm.
Friday, May 31, 7.30pm:
Roy Orbison – Barry Steele at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 1, 9pm:
Live music with intelligent punk legends Percy at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 1, 8pm:
Hyena Comedy Club June 2024 at Harrogate Theatre.
Sunday, June 2, 7.30pm:
Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 7, 7.30pm: Harrogate Male Voice Choir present A Summer Evening Concert at West Park URC supported by Harrogate Film Society.
All are welcome - cashless payments only - £10.25 book online in advance or on the door.
Saturday, June 22, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra presents A Night of Dance at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.