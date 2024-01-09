Essential guide to concerts, comedy, films & shows in Harrogate district in January 2024

Going out to see a show, event or concert in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what’s on this in January and the early months of 2024.

Thursday, January 11, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents Josh Pugh, Hannah Margaret and host Micky P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, January 12, 9pm:

Live music with District Blues at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, January 13, 7pm:

Your Song Celebrate the Music of Elton John performed by John Reilly and at Lewis Kitikman Masham Town Hall.

Sunday, January 14, 2.30pm:

Live music with The Chorus Crew at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Monday, January 15, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Winners (PG | UK/Iran | Subtitled) at the Odeon includes HFS’s New Year Social. Non members welcome. Pay £8 on the door or book online in advance.

Tuesday, January 16, 5pm:

BBC Gardeners Question Time at Masham Town Hall.

Tickets from Masham Community Office, 01765-680200.

Thursday, January 18, 7pm:

Panto – Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough. Until January 27.

Friday, January 19-Sunday, January 21:

Warner Leisure Hotels presents Brian Conley at Nidd Hall, Nidd.

Saturday, January 20, 6.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra – The Magic of Music at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, January 20, 8pm:

Hyena Comedy Club with Tom Wrigglesworth, Nina Gilligan, Andrew Bird and host Kieran Lawless at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, January 24, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Elia Kazan’s On The Waterfront (1954).

Thursday, January 25, 7pm:

Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen presents Picasso + Pints night.

Design and drink and paint while we party.

Friday, January 26, 7.30pm:

Crooners – The Show at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, January 27-Sunday, January 28, 11am:

The Gruffalo’s Child at Harrogate Theatre. Several shows each day.

Saturday, January 27, 7.30pm:

Tommy Emmanuel plus special guest Molly Tuttle at the Royal Hall at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from Dan Burnett at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, February 2, 7.30pm:

La Voix – The Red Ambition Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm:

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, February 5, 7.30pm:

An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Agatha Christie at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 9-Saturday, February 10, 11am:

Fuel, Imaginate and Northern Stage in association with National Theatre of Scotland present Protest at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 10, 7pm:

Progressive folk singer songwriter Katie Spencer at Grewelthorpe Village Hall near Ripon.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm:

Live music with St John Fisher Catholic High School at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Tuesday, February 13-Thursday, February 15:

Contrary Mary and the Magic Garden at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

Box Tale Soup presents M.R. James’ Casting The Runes at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, February 14, 7.30pm:

The Classic Rock Show 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 14-Saturday, February 17, 2pm:

The Mother (Zeller) at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, February 17, 12pm:

The Selfish Giant at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, February 20, 7.30pm:

Sir Ranulph Fiennes – Mad, Bad & Dangerous 2024 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Classics Season at Harrogate Odeon with Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960).

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm:

Tap Factory 10th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents music from The Cinelli Brothers and Biz Denton at Ripley Town Hall.

Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm:

The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, February 24, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Tuesday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Carmen performed by Ukranian National Opera at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 28, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Emmanuel Sonubi, Brennan Reece and Ant Dewson at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 29, 7.30pm: