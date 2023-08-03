Essential guide: Everything you need to know about Leeds Festival with Billie Eilish and more

Boasting more than 150 of the world's biggest music acts, the three-day extravaganza also features impressive late-night programming, a newly expanded eco-campsite, the world’s biggest silent disco headlined by SIGMA, hilarious comedians and so much more.

WHEN AND WHERE IS LEEDS FESTIVAL 2023

Dates:

Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park from August 25-27 will include Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The 1975, The Killers and more. (Picture Leeds Festival)

Friday, August 25 - Sunday, August 27, 2023

Location:

Bramham Park, Leeds

Who is playing:

Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The 1975, The Killers, Foals, Imagine Dragons

Central Cee, Becky Hill, Loyle Carner, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Rina Siwiyama, Declan Mckenna, Mimi Webb, Yard Act, Trippie Red, Steve Lacy, SIGMA, KNUCKS, Holly Humberstone, Bicep Live, Chase Atlantic, MUNA, Trippie Read, You Me At Six, Hot Milk, Don Broco and many more.

How much are tickets to Leeds Festival:

Prices for tickets range from £92 for day tickets, £265 for weekends (excluding booking and processing fees), with additional packages like the Leeds Lounge and ‘Camping Plus’ upgrades available on top.

To buy tickets:

Banned items:

Disposable vapes – Do not bring single-use disposable vapes.

They pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres.

Campfires and disposable BBQs:

Campfires and disposable BBQs are no longer allowed anywhere at the festival.

For the full banned list:

Visit:

Bags in the arena:

Leeds Festival strongly advises people not to bring a bag into the arena as there will be long queues while all bags are searched.

If anyone does wish to bring a bag into the arena please ensure that it is no bigger than A4 sized 8.27”x11.69”.

ID

Bring valid ID. Reading & Leeds operates Challenge 25 policy

SET TIMES

The only place to get up-to-date set times and info is via the Reading Festival and Leeds Festival Apps.

Leeds Festival App ios:

Leeds Festival App Android:

New for 2023, Reading & Leeds Festival introduces:

AIR Hubs in campsites, providing assistance, information and response facilities alongside the existing security and stewarding teams.