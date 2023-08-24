Enjoy a literary lunch with top celebrity TV chef at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival's opening event

Rosemary Shrager has enjoyed a lengthy and successful career after making her name on ITV's Ladette to Lady.

Since then the renowned chef has turned into a respected culinary educator, a TV regular and a notable crime fiction writer.

She also made an appearance on the reality TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Rosemary Shrager, one of the UK's best known and most passionate celebrity chefs, will launch this year's Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a Literary Lunch at the Crown Hotel. (Picture Harrogate International Festivals)

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Raworths Solicitors, Rosemary Shrager is set to be the VIP guest speaker at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival’s opening event, the Literary Lunch at the Crown Hotel.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has a reputation as the hot ticket on the literature festival circuit.

“We can’t wait to introduce Harrogate audiences to our exciting line-up for this year’s literature festival and we are certain that Rosemary will deliver an insightful and entertaining segment which is not to be missed."

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the Festival in 2023, our 11th year of sponsorship for this event.

"It is a remarkable occasion with a fantastic line-up each year.”

Named by Harper's Bazaar as one of the UK's Best Literary Festivals, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival will run from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Rosemary Shrager has established herself as a prominent figure in the culinary world.

She has made numerous appearances on popular TV cooking shows and, as if running her own cooking school wasn’t enough, she recently began writing crime novels.

Her latest is The Proof in The Pudding.

The Literary Lunch with Rosemary Shrager will be held in association with Yorkshire Life at noon on Thursday, October 19.

Tickets for the Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with Rosemary Shrager are available now.

The ticket includes a glass of wine on arrival, a two-course lunch, and tea or coffee with petits fours.