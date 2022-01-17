Elvis tribute act to perform at Sherburn

Mark Summers is bringing his Elvis impersonation show to Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The Eversley Park Centre will host Mark Summers - Elvis Legacy, which is three times the winner of the National Tribute Awards.

One of the World’s top selling international Elvis tributes, Mark has worked around the world from London’s West End to Memphis, USA.

He has appeared with many of Elvis’ original band members, movie co-stars, close friends and some of the Presley family.

“The new show is not your typical Elvis show, its young and fresh, high energy, fun packed and interactive packed with all Elvis’ greatest hits,” said a spokesman for the Eversley centre.

Mark has been lucky enough to meet the King’s wife Priscilla Presley on several occasions, alongside touring with Elvis’ original band members.

The show is has been created to be fun and interactive.

And it is based around Elvis’ 1969/70 Las Vegas Show where he broke all attendance records, packed with hits such as Suspicious Minds, In the Ghetto and many More. All new costumes and a great new sound.

Mark has won the National Tribute Music Awards three times as the Official UK Number one Elvis Show, also twice winning Best Video Production twice. The show has something for everyone, great music, costumes, vocals, movement and charisma! The ultimate Elvis show!