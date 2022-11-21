Dream team is back as Aladdin panto launches at Harrogate Theatre this week

Harrogate Theatre dream team - Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick are back in Aladdin in the twin funny roles of Wishee Washee and Widow Twankey.

Traditionally one of the highlights of the Christmas season for families and schools across the Harrogate district, the family-friendly production of Aladdin starts on Wednesday, November 23 and runs to Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Packed with spectacular sets, festive sparkle and singalong songs, the big news is the hilarious dream team of Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick are both back, this time in the funny roles of Wishee Washee and Widow Twankey.

But Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown, who is also the panto's co-writer, issued a warning that tickets are selling fast, including for this Sunday's socially-distanced show.

Part of Harrogate Theatre's perfect romantic duo - Colin Kiyani who is playing Aladdin alongside Christina Harris as Princess Jasmine.

Most Popular

"Don't miss your chance to be part of the magic,” said David.

"Make sure you book your tickets because they are selling fast, especially for December,"

"The socially distanced performance show this Sunday, November 27 at 5pm is perfect for those who want experience to live theatre this winter with a reduced capacity audience."

In keeping with our own era, times are tough for Aladdin and his poor mum Widow Twankey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is until Aladdin finds an enchanted lamp with magical powers that can make all his wishes come true.

This year’s show is written – as ever – by David Bown, co-credited to the late Phil Lowe, with additional material from actor Tim Steadman and direction by Marcus Romer.

The talented Romer boasts a packed CV, including award-winning productions of Lord of the Flies and Rumble Fish during his 20-year tenure as artistic director of Pilot Theatre.

Earlier this year, Romer directed the hugely successful and critically-acclaimed Abigail’s Party as part of Harrogate Theatre's 2022 rep season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panto cast not only includes long-standing Harrogate favourites Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick but also the perfect romantic duo of Colin Kiyani as Aladdin and Christina Harris as Princess Jasmine.

New faces include Ebony Feare as the Genie and DCI Kate and Michael Lambourne, who will be playing the dastardly ABBAnazer.