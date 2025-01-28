Double anniversary concert for Harrogate Symphony Orchestra coming up at the Royal Hall
Taking place on Saturday, March 29 at the orchestra’s home venue – the Royal Hall – the event will mark the 50th anniversary of Sir Arthur Bliss’s death and the 40th anniversary of Bryan Western conducting the HSO.
The special concert, which starts at 7.30pm, will see Harrogate Symphony Orchestra perform a programme including Edward Elgar’s Cockaigne Overture, Vaughan Williams’s Symphony No. 5 plus Sir Arthur Bliss’s Cello Concerto featuring Soloist Lily Dai.
Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, whose roots go back to 1931, has gone from strength to strength under the guidance of Bryan Western, its effervescent conductor and musical director.
Composer and conductor Arthur Bliss was a central figure in British music until his death in 1975.
Students get half price entry while 14s and under go free when accompanied by an adult.
Tickets at: https://www.harrogateorchestra.org.uk/
