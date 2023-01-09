Don't miss the chance to catch Aladdin before Harrogate Theatre run ends this weekend

We're into the final days of this year's hugely successful Harrogate Theatre panto, Aladdin. (Picture by Karl Andre Photography)

Voted a smash hit by children, families and critics alike, the stars of Aladdin will take to the stage at Harrogate Theatre for the final show at 5pm this Sunday, January 15.

Having missed out in 2020 during lockdown, the appetite for Harrogate Theatre’s intelligent but family-friendly panto has proven as strong as ever.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Theatre said: “Aladdin has had lovely reviews from both the press and audiences.

"Ticket sales have gone back to pre-pandemic levels which is incredible.

"It has been a great success."

The final evening performance of Aladdin will take place at 7pm this Friday.

The full list of remaining shows is:

Wednesday, January 11: 10:00 AM

Thursday, January 12: 10:00 AM

Friday, January 13: 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 14: Noon + 5PM.

Sunday, 15 January 15: Noon + 5PM.

This year's production has seen panto legend and top funnyman Tim Stedman return for his 22nd year in Harrogate panto as the hilarious Wishee Washee.

Also starring in the cast are the charming Colin Kiyani as Aladdin, Christina Harris as Princess So-S and Howard Chadwick back as the Dame, Widow Twankey.

Written – as ever – by David Bown, the hit show has been co-credited to the late Phil Lowe, with additional material from Tim Steadman and direction by Marcus Romer.

The special rapport with Harrogate audiences is part of the reason that panto stalwart Tim Stedman, who trained originally at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, comes back to the town from his home down south.

An essential part of Harrogate panto season, each year tens of thousands travel from all across North Yorkshire to see Tim - a versatile actor who has appeared in Emmerdale, The Bill and The Basil Brush Show – back on stage where he first stole the show in 2000.

"Harrogate has a pantomime with a proper story and a big heart," said Tim. "Everyone at the theatre cares.”

