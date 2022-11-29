Diversity add Harrogate Convention date to Supernova tour

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Dance group Diversity attend the launch of Coca-Cola's, Share a Coke campaign at One Marylebone on May 9, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Coca-Cola)

The dates follows Diversity’sChildren in Need 2022 performance and includes Harrogate Convention Centre on March 9 2024.

Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour earlier this year, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity.

Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours.

Alongside preparing for their new tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, Diversity are currently preparing to launch Diversity Studios, which will offer in-person and live-streamed dance classes.

Ashley Banjo has been awarded an MBE for his services to dance. Alongside choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has been committed to educating people on dance, becoming a judge on Dancing on Ice and offering his expertise as a host and creative in the BAFTA nominated the Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society Award-winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night.

Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows, including two series of BBC 1’s Primetime and BAFTA-nominated show The Greatest Dancer. Diversity will be supporting anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

