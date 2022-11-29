Diversity add Harrogate Convention date to Supernova tour
One of Britain’s most-successful dance groups, Diversity, have announced extra dates to their new UK and Ireland tour Supernova due to incredible demand.
The dates follows Diversity’sChildren in Need 2022 performance and includes Harrogate Convention Centre on March 9 2024.
Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour earlier this year, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity.
Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours.
Alongside preparing for their new tour, and in keeping with their progressive, innovative nature, Diversity are currently preparing to launch Diversity Studios, which will offer in-person and live-streamed dance classes.
Ashley Banjo has been awarded an MBE for his services to dance. Alongside choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has been committed to educating people on dance, becoming a judge on Dancing on Ice and offering his expertise as a host and creative in the BAFTA nominated the Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal Television Society Award-winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night.
Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows, including two series of BBC 1’s Primetime and BAFTA-nominated show The Greatest Dancer. Diversity will be supporting anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.
Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people across the 1,300 food banks in the Trussell Trust network.