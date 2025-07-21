The West End meets the circus in Cirque: The Greatest Show - Reimagined

Circus skills, chart-toppers, a market and following in the footsteps on dinosaurs are all on offer in Halifax and beyond in the coming days.

Here is our pick:

One Night in Dublin, Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Thursday July 24 at 7.30pm

The ultimate feel-good Irish music tribute show One Night in Dublin.

One Night In Dublin brings the music of the Pogues et al to town

Middi and his award-winning tribute band cover all of your favourite sing-along Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar, The Wild Rover and The Black Velvet Band.

The Wild Murphys are an Irish tribute band with live fiddle and accordion.

With songs from The Pogues, The Saw Doctors, The Dubliners, The Fureys, Flogging Molly, The Dropkick Murphys and more, One Night in Dublin is a must see for anyone who loves Irish music.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

Brighouse Dino Trail starts on Friday August 1

Texas and Rianne Downey, The Piece Hall, Halifax Friday July 25

Texas – hits include Do What You Want, Blackeyed Boy and In Our Lifetime – will bring their unmistakable sound to Halifaxwhen they headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

They will be joined by country-folk-star Rianne Downey.

Travis plus The Magic Numbers, The Piece Hall, Halifax, Saturday July 26

Scottish alternative rock greats Travis will play a huge outdoor show. Expect Sing, Idlewind and Flowers in the Window.

Cirque: The Greatest Show – Reimagined, Saturday July 26 at 3pm and 7pm

A fusion of West End musical theatre and circus acts, starring Britain's Got Talent's Max Fox.

Whether you're a fan of acrobatics, vocal performances or simply looking for a family show in Halifax, Cirque: The Greatest Show - Reimagined delivers.

Experience West End showstoppers paired with ng circus acts showcasing their breathtaking feats of agility.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

RSH Artisan Market, Dean Clough, Halifax, Sunday July 27

This market promises to bring you a fine selection of handmade goods, food and crafts from local artisan traders with a Victorian mill backdrop.

Dogs welcome in all our outdoor spaces and many of the cafés and restaurants.

Free

Il Divo and Laura Wright, Piece Hall, Halifax, Sunday July 27

Classical vocal superstars Il Divo have joined the incredible line-up for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The multi-platinum selling crossover progenitors will delight their fans with a fully-seated headline show and will be joined by English soprano Laura Wright as their special guest.

Brighouse Dino Trail, from Friday August 1

Throughout August Brighouse Business Improvement District is running the trail.

Find the clues around town.

Plus the Dinosaur Experience will visit the town at the August Summer Family Market Day on Saturday August 17.

Free