Dick Whittington creator pays tribute to core of people who make Pannal panto such a success story in Harrogate

Taking place from Friday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18 in Pannal Village Hall at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday, Dick Whittington and His Cat will be helmed by scriptwriter/director and choreographer Clive Kirkham.

But this stalwart of Pannal Players says the panto’s success is down to team work by a remarkable group of villagers who put everything into the annual production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pannal Players is held together by a core of people who have been involved for well over two decades,” said Clive.

Mike Newby as Dame Tessa Tickle in Pannal Players' production of Dick Whittington.

Most Popular

"It's a large cast and we at Pannal players pride ourselves on offering roles and opportunities for anyone from the local community who wants to get involved.”

After all these years, the heartening thing, he adds is to see new faces getting involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each year we are lucky enough to have new people interested who step into the shoes of those whose commitments take them elsewhere,” said Clive.

"We've said ‘goodbye’ to a couple of our stalwart older members, though only for the time being because you'll spot them working behind the bar or handing out raffle tickets.

“This year we also have three new young people who have associations with Pannal or with people in the panto."

For this year’s panto, Pannal Players will be sticking with a traditional format – so audiences can expect all the usual panto favourites, including Dick Whittington, our unlikely hero who makes his journey down to London seeking fame and fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The characters in this story shine the spotlight on turbulent times of political upheaval, though this clearly bears no resemblance to actual or real events over the past 12 months.

"What has happened in our country’s politics is stranger than fiction!” said Clive.

All the proceeds from Dick Whittington will go to the Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Ward, St James’ Hospital, Leeds in memory of former Pannal Player, Joanna Luty.