Deer Shed Fest reveals The Go! Team and more in first announcements for 2024 event in North Yorkshire

The first acts coming to North Yorkshire for Deer Shed Festival 2024 have been unveiled as organisers prepare for the 14th year of an event hailed as the “Latitude of the North".

The exciting news is that the early announcement features the fantastic The Go! Team celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album Thunder, Lighting, Strike.

The Mercury Prize-nominated indie rock-dance act from Brighton are set to appear on the main stage on the Sunday prior to that night’s headliner, the fabulous Ciara Mary - Alice Thompson.

Known professionally as CMAT, the forthright Irish singer, songwriter, and musician blends humour with pop culture and country influences which have taken this self-professed “global celebrity teen pop sensation” to number one in the Irish album charts.

Deer Shed Festival 2024 - The Go! Team are set to appear on the main stage on the Sunday prior to that night’s headliner, the fabulous Ciara Mary - Alice Thompson. (Picture contributed)

Acclaimed for being one of the UK's most civilised, family-friendly and high quality festivals, Deer Shed always delivers a packed schedule of comedy, science, literary and spoken word plus children's and sports activities in the beautiful setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk.

To that end, there will be an in-person featuring John Niven whose debut novel, Kill Your Friends, has been hailed as "the best British Novel since Trainspotting".

But Deer Shed is probably best known for its perfectly music line-up of established and new acts.

Next year’s event will include:

The Tubs, a London-based Welsh guitar-based combo blessed with Johnny Marr meets meets Bob Mould vibes.