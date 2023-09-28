Date of Harrogate visit is revealed for famous explorer who has "tackled most dangerous places on Earth"
Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Kim Hawes join a stellar line-up of best-selling authors and leading thinkers set to appear at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate from Thursday, October 19 to Sunday, October 22.
They may be from different fields but both have led remarkable lives and are sure to to entertain, inspire, educate, challenge and amuse audiences.
Sir Ranulph Fiennes is a British mountaineer, explorer, athlete and author.
Having begun leading expeditions in the 1960s, Fiennes has travelled to the most dangerous and inaccessible places on Earth, from the top of Mount Everest to the North Pole.
Taking to the stage in Harrogate, he will share tales from around the world as he looks back on a lifetime of exploration.
A very different sort of trailblazer, Kim Hawes was a female tour manager in the male-dominated music industry, keeping infamous rock stars like Motörhead, Black Sabbath, Elvis Costello and Chumbawamba on the road.
Now an educator, author, coach and mentor, Kim will be sharing behind-the-scene stories from her life in the music industry.
Fiennes and Hawes complete an already impressive list of celebrated speakers for this year’s Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, including Victoria Hislop, Sir Vince Cable, Dr Hilary Jones, Rosemary Shrager, Gaby Roslin and cricketing legend Mike Brearley.
At the forefront of the literary scene thanks to its stellar line-up of literary names in relaxed and intimate settings, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival was picked out as "one of the UK’s best Literary Festivals’ by Harpers Bazaar and “one of the Top 3 Literary Festivals in the UK” by The Guardian.
The annual event is curated and produced by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by Raworths Solicitors.
Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors said: "With less than a month to go until the event, we can’t wait to bring together speakers, visitors and our community for a memorable celebration of books, leading thinkers and great writing.”
More information at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/