‘Dancing around the Dales’ - Meet the revival project keeping Yorkshire's traditional music and dance alive

The dance, which welcomes all ages, will take place in Ripley Town Hall on Saturday, September 30.

The Yorkshire dance revival project was inspired by a book by Bob Ellis called “There was None of this Lazy Dancing!” - a publication based on grassroots Yorkshire folk music and dance.

Mark Wallace, fiddler player in The No Lazy Dancers Dance Band, said: “We’ve formed ‘The Dales Music and Dance Collective’, which we aim to keep expanding with regular events.

The No Lazy Dancing Dance Band join dance duo Pete and Sue Coe at Ripley Town Hall.

“The idea is to revive social dances in the Dales, based on what people used to do before the 1960s.

“We met some of the people behind the research and we formed our own band.

“It's a multi-generational dance, like if you go to a wedding and there’s a country dance.

“It appeals to all ages because you’re dancing in groups or groups of eight.

“It’s a family type of feeling.

“It's fun as well, as not everyone’s an expert.

“There’s a lot of hilarity when people turn to the left instead of the right.

“Kids love it as there’s a lot of space for running around.”

Organisers stress no experience is required, each dance will be explained and walked through by professional dance callers Pete and Sue Coe.

Pete and Sue, founders of Ryburn Three Step, have been well-known on the English country dance scene for several decades.

“For the last year we've been putting on village dances around the Yorkshire Dales, to encourage local folk to remember and enjoy Yorkshire community dances,” Mark added.

“In the true spirit of The Dales dances of long ago, there will be a bar, there may also be a song or two, and there will be plenty of laughter and enjoyment.

“All dances and music are drawn from traditional Yorkshire Dales sources, played by local musicians to bring the community spirit together, old and new.”