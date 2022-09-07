Coming to Harrogate - Test Match Special stars Jonathan Agnew and Glenn McGrath.

Next summer will see the 73rd Ashes series as England face old foe Australia in one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes in years.

Ahead of the series Test Match Special Live 2023 will visit 17 venues across England and Wales with a including an unmissable night at Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Saturday April 22.

Test Match Special’s debut live theatre tour in early 2022 was a huge success, selling out venue across the country and delighting the BBC Radio show’s legions of fans.

For this tour, Aggers, Glenn McGrath and special guests will be returning to the stage to offer their typically candid and forthright opinion on the issues facing cricket today.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests on the previous tour included the likes of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Steven Finn, Ebony Rainford-Brent and super-fan Stephen Fry.

Aggers said: “I’m delighted to be taking to the road with a true cricketing great.

"Glenn and I are really looking forward to reliving those legendary series of the past as well as looking ahead to what should be another intriguing series.

"The shows will be the perfect appetiser for a fascinating Ashes summer.”

Since its inception in 1957, Test Match Special has followed thousands of matches through iconic voices such as John Arlott, Brian Johnston and Sir Geoffrey Boycott.