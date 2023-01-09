Countdown to return of eagerly-awaited Harrogate International Sunday Series concerts
Harrogate International Sunday Series is to return shortly after a gap of two years when the pandemic blighted the arts.
The eagerly-anticipated season of late morning concerts will see a £5 ticket offer for under-35s and a 10% discount for booking all four concerts.
The season includes:
1. Ashley Wass - Harrogate International Sunday SeriesDate: January 29, 2023Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30amVenue: Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate
About the event:
Described as an “endlessly fascinating artist” Ashley Wass has a busy schedule as a pianist, both as a performer and recording artist, and is currently the Director of Music at the Yehudi Menuhin School.
In 1997 Ashley won the London International Piano Competition.
Programme:Schumann - Kinderszenen, Op. 15Alexey Shor - Piano Sonata in A minorBach - Partita No. 1 in B flat major, BWV 825Shostakovich - Prelude and Fugue, Op. 87, No. 4 in E minorFranck - Prelude, Chorale and Fugue, Op. 21
2. Trio Balthasar – Harrogate International Sunday SeriesDate: February 12, 2023
Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30am
Venue: Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate
About the event:
Trio Balthasar is a new chamber group comprised of Michael Foyle, 2016 winner of The Netherlands Violin Competition, principal cellist of the London Symphony Orchestra, Tim Hugh, and acclaimed pianist Iain Burnside.
Committed to imaginative, diverse programming, since their launch at Wigmore Hall in 2022 they have appeared at the City Music Foundation’s Wigmore Hall Gala, the Rye Festival and more.
Programme:
Joan Trimble - Phantasy Trio
Brahms - Trio No.2 in C major, Op. 87
Haydn - Trio in E minor Hob XV:12
Debussy arr. Sally Beamish - La Mer
3. Jeneba Kanneh-Mason – Harrogate International Sunday SeriesDate: February 26, 2023
Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30am
Venue: Old Swan Hotel
About the event:
The immensely talented Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will follow in the footsteps of two of her siblings to make her Harrogate debut.
Jeneba recently made her BBC Proms debut with the Chineke! Orchestra, performing the Florence Price Concerto.
An avid recital performer, Jeneba was named one of Classic FM’s ‘Rising Stars’ and currently holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music.
Programme:
Shostakovich - Prelude and Fugue in D major
Prokofiev - 10 Pieces from Romeo and Juliet
Mendelssohn - Rondo Capriccioso Op. 14
Beethoven - Piano Sonata in D Major, No. 7, Op. 10
Price - Fantasie Negre No. 1 in E minor
4. Coco Tomita: Harrogate International Sunday Series
Date: March 26, 2023
Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30am
Venue: Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate
About the event:
Hailed by critics and audiences alike, Japanese violinist Coco Tomita first gained recognition after winning the BBC Young Musician 2020 Strings Category.
She was named as ‘one to watch’ by Gramophone Magazine and ‘Young Classical Star’ by Classic FM.
Simon Callaghan performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musician.
Programme:
Clara Schumann - Three Romances for Violin and Piano Op. 22
Beethoven - Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major Op. 47 No. 9 'Kreutzer'
Janáček - Violin Sonata, JW VII/7
Ravel - Pièce en forme d'Habanera
Poulenc - Sonata for Violin and Piano, FP119
For tickets, visit Harrogate International Festivals’ website on www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com