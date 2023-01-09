Countdown to return of eagerly-awaited Harrogate International Sunday Series concerts

Japanese violinist Coco Tomita who is appearing at this year's Harrogate International Sunday Series.

The eagerly-anticipated season of late morning concerts will see a £5 ticket offer for under-35s and a 10% discount for booking all four concerts.

The season includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Ashley Wass - Harrogate International Sunday SeriesDate: January 29, 2023Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30amVenue: Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate

Trio Balthasar will appear at Harrogate International Sunday Series in the Old Swan Hotel.

Most Popular

About the event:

Described as an “endlessly fascinating artist” Ashley Wass has a busy schedule as a pianist, both as a performer and recording artist, and is currently the Director of Music at the Yehudi Menuhin School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1997 Ashley won the London International Piano Competition.

Programme:Schumann - Kinderszenen, Op. 15Alexey Shor - Piano Sonata in A minorBach - Partita No. 1 in B flat major, BWV 825Shostakovich - Prelude and Fugue, Op. 87, No. 4 in E minorFranck - Prelude, Chorale and Fugue, Op. 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pianist Ashley Wass will open this year's Harrogate International Sunday Series.

2. Trio Balthasar – Harrogate International Sunday SeriesDate: February 12, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30am

Venue: Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

About the event:

Trio Balthasar is a new chamber group comprised of Michael Foyle, 2016 winner of The Netherlands Violin Competition, principal cellist of the London Symphony Orchestra, Tim Hugh, and acclaimed pianist Iain Burnside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committed to imaginative, diverse programming, since their launch at Wigmore Hall in 2022 they have appeared at the City Music Foundation’s Wigmore Hall Gala, the Rye Festival and more.

Programme:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joan Trimble - Phantasy Trio

Brahms - Trio No.2 in C major, Op. 87

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haydn - Trio in E minor Hob XV:12

Debussy arr. Sally Beamish - La Mer

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Jeneba Kanneh-Mason – Harrogate International Sunday SeriesDate: February 26, 2023

Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Old Swan Hotel

About the event:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The immensely talented Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will follow in the footsteps of two of her siblings to make her Harrogate debut.

Jeneba recently made her BBC Proms debut with the Chineke! Orchestra, performing the Florence Price Concerto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An avid recital performer, Jeneba was named one of Classic FM’s ‘Rising Stars’ and currently holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music.

Programme:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shostakovich - Prelude and Fugue in D major

Prokofiev - 10 Pieces from Romeo and Juliet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mendelssohn - Rondo Capriccioso Op. 14

Beethoven - Piano Sonata in D Major, No. 7, Op. 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price - Fantasie Negre No. 1 in E minor

4. Coco Tomita: Harrogate International Sunday Series

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date: March 26, 2023

Time: 11am – approx. 12.45pm. Doors open at 10.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venue: Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate

About the event:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailed by critics and audiences alike, Japanese violinist Coco Tomita first gained recognition after winning the BBC Young Musician 2020 Strings Category.

She was named as ‘one to watch’ by Gramophone Magazine and ‘Young Classical Star’ by Classic FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Callaghan performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musician.

Programme:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clara Schumann - Three Romances for Violin and Piano Op. 22

Beethoven - Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major Op. 47 No. 9 'Kreutzer'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janáček - Violin Sonata, JW VII/7

Ravel - Pièce en forme d'Habanera

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poulenc - Sonata for Violin and Piano, FP119