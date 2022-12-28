Countdown to Bring Me Sunshine: A Tribute to Phil Lowe at Harrogate Theatre charity event

Flashback to 2019 when the late Phil Lowe and Jay Apperley of UK Foo Fighters presented a cheque to Harrogate Hospital Cardiac Care Unit after a charity gig at Harrogate Theatre. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Bring Me Sunshine: A Tribute to Phil Lowe will see Tim Stedman (Wishee Washee) and Howard Chadwick (Dame Twankey) temporarily take a break from this year’s family panto Aladdin (which runs until January 15) to pay their comic respects to the theatre stalwart.

The talented, hard working and lovely Lowe was Harrogate pantomime director and co-writer for 13 years – among many achievements and roles at Harrogate Theatre – until he sadly passed in October 2021.

Packed with spectacular songs and comedy routines performed by Harrogate Theatre pantomime cast members past and present, the tribute show on Thursday, January 12 to this much-missed figure will also feature a special guest appearance from successful Harrogate musician Jay Apperley, leader of the UK Foo Fighters, one of the country’s most successful rock tribute bands, who previously headlined a charity show at the theatre for the Harrogate Hospital Cardiac Care Unit.

Hosted by panto regulars Tim Stedman (Wishee Washee) and Howard Chadwick (Dame Twankey), this will be an entertaining celebration of Phil’s most memorable Harrogate Theatre moments with proceeds split between the British Heart Foundation and Phil’s children.

The VIP package includes a complimentary Prosecco on arrival and canapés at the interval.

The audience is invited to dress to impress.

Tickets are available at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk