Cool independent Harrogate gallery shows its international colours in new exhibition in Oslo

Showing now in The Studio, Vulkan 15, 0178 Oslo, the team at RedHouse Originals in Harrogate have ventured across the North Sea to showcase the work of four artists in a pop-up exhibition which includes a Harrogate artist.

The groundbreaking exhibition presents stunning pieces by Danny Larsen, Florence Blanchard, Schoph and Thomas James Butler reflecting on our relationship with the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running until this Sunday, July 9, Infinite Nature is a truly international exhibition by the small Harrogate gallery with a deservedly big reputation.

Artists featuring in a Harrogate gallery's Infinite Nature exhibition - Clockwise from top right, Florence Blanchard, Thomas James Butler, Schoph and Danny Larsen.

Most Popular

Thomas James Butler: The Yorkshire artist will show new paintings with a focus on Floriography, presenting his unique take on ‘the language of flowers’.

The collection will also include his first exploration into sculpture, the result of a recent collaboration with the artist Christopher Kelly.

Danny Larsen: One of Norway's most exciting and sought-after emerging artists, will unveil intricate works on canvas and paper in a neo-pointillist style, often depicting wild forests, open water and illuminated vistas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence Blanchard: Born in Montpellier, France but based in Sheffield, she was one of the first female graffiti artists in France.

Here she will exhibit a series of paintings and prints that relate directly to public commissions she has undertaken

Schoph: The Yorkshire-born artist first came to prominence on the international snowboarding scene.