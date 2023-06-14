Concerts, comedy and shows: The Harrogate district essential guide for the month ahead

Thursday, June 15-June 24:

Northern Aldborough Festival with a feast of music, historian Lucy Worsley and more at Aldborough near Boroughbridge.

Thursday, June 15-July 31:

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, June 15, 9.00pm:

Live music with Dori & The Driver the at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:

HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 16, 9.00pm:

Them Heavy Souls play Zeppelin, Jeff Beck Group, The Faces, The Who, Robin Trower at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 16, 10.00pm:

Live indie rock covers with Azurals at The Den, Cheltenham Road, Harrogate.

Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:

It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, June 17, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

Children’s Adventure Alfie’s First Fight at Harrogate Library.

Saturday, June 17, 6.00pm:

Kirkby Live presents Music In The Park with Hyde Family Jam + support at Highside Playing Fields, Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon.

More information at www.kirkbymalzeardarea.org.uk

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.

Wednesday, June 21-Saturday, June 24:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Cripple of Inishmaan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Performances at 2pm and 7.45pm.

Friday, June 23, 7.30pm:

Bee Gees Tribute – Jive Talking at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24-August 4, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Coast to Coast – Exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 6.30pm:

Dance Magic 2023 – Summerbell Dance Academy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 7.30pm:

The Harrogate Proms with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, June 25, 2.00pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir Music Summer Concert with famous musicals at Poppleton New Community Hall.

Monday, June 26, 4.30pm:

Primary Teacher’s Twilight CPD at Harrogate Theatre.Tuesday, June 27, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band celebrate Queens of the Blues at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Summer Festival Grand Opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke at the Royal Hall.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

Guest and Singers’ Night at Ripon Folk Club Wilfrid’s Folk Club with Janie Meneely & Rob Van Sante.

Tickets from ticketsource, the Little Ripon Bookshop or email [email protected]

Friday, June 30-Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Tim Vine – Breeeep at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents the premier UK Qween tribute band, Qween UK at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Lipstick on your Collar at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 1, 8.30pm:

Alt-rock band Drella + post-punks Cliche Cult at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm:

Famed Scottish Detective, David Swindle presents The Makings of a Murderer at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 8.00pm:

Comedian Matt Forde: Inside No. 10 Fringe preview at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Theatre Choir Music Summer Concert with famous musicals at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, July 8, 3.00pm:

Joss Arnott Dance presents Tin Man at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 8, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents two Edinburgh Festival preview shows from Harriet Dyer and Louise Young at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, September 3, 7.00pm: