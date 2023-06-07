Concerts and shows: The essential guide to what's on this week in Harrogate district and rest of the month

Thursday, June 8-July 31:

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North – Electric Lives at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, June 9, 9.00pm:

Live music with The Johnny Storm Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, June 9, 9.00pm:

Live music with The Perfect Shambles at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, June 9, 7.30pm:

Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents 'Essential Classics’ with soloists Danny McCann-Williams (violin) and Katie Jarvis (viola) at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:

Steve Harley – Acoustic Band at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, June 11, 3.00pm:

Rock, Punk & Soul with Saint Judes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 13, 7.30pm:

The Michael Cretu Trio (Ed Barnwell – piano, Myke Wilson – drums, Michael Cretu – double-bass) at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Tuesday, June 13-Wednesday, June 14, 10.00pm-4.00pm:

Open Day at Royal Hall, Harrogate with tours at 11am and 2pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours, visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:

HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:

It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, June 17, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

Children’s Adventure Alfie’s First Fight at Harrogate Library.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.

Wednesday, June 21-Saturday, June 24:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Cripple of Inishmaan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Performances at 2pm and 7.45pm.

Wednesday, June 21:

Harrogate Film Society presents Woody Harrleson’s latest film The Champions at Harrogate Odeon to raise funds for HS4LC minibus. Cancelled.

Friday, June 23, 7.30pm:

Bee Gees Tribute – Jive Talking at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24-August 4:

Coast to Coast – Exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Rod, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 6.30pm:

Dance Magic 2023 – Summerbell Dance Academy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, June 24, 7.30pm:

The Harrogate Proms with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:

RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

Monday, June 26, 4.30pm:

Primary Teacher’s Twilight CPD at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, June 27, 7.30pm:

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, June 28, 7.30pm:

Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band celebrate Queens of the Blues at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Summer Festival Grand Opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke at the Royal Hall.

Friday, June 30-Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Tim Vine – Breeeep at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents the premier UK Qween tribute band, Qween UK at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

Lipstick on your Collar at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, July 7, 8.00pm:

Comedian Matt Forde: Inside No. 10 Fringe preview at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 3: