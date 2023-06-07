News you can trust since 1836
Concerts and shows: The essential guide to what's on this week in Harrogate district and rest of the month

Looking for shows or events to enjoy over the next week or two in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss over the next month.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 3 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

Thursday, June 8-July 31:

In Wonder exhibition at RedHouse Gallery, Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate including Gered Mankowitz, Christian Furr and more.

Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

St Cecilia Orchestra presents 'Essential Classics’ at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Saturday.St Cecilia Orchestra presents 'Essential Classics’ at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Saturday.
    Berwins Salon North – Electric Lives at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

    Thursday, June 8, 7.30pm:

    British designer Keith Brymer Jones: Life, Clay and Everything at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, June 9, 9.00pm:

    Live music with The Johnny Storm Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, June 9, 9.00pm:

    Live music with The Perfect Shambles at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Friday, June 9, 7.30pm:

    Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:

    St Cecilia Orchestra presents 'Essential Classics’ with soloists Danny McCann-Williams (violin) and Katie Jarvis (viola) at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

    Saturday, June 10, 7.30pm:

    Steve Harley – Acoustic Band at Harrogate Theatre.

    Sunday, June 11, 3.00pm:

    Rock, Punk & Soul with Saint Judes at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, June 13, 7.30pm:

    The Michael Cretu Trio (Ed Barnwell – piano, Myke Wilson – drums, Michael Cretu – double-bass) at The Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

    Tuesday, June 13-Wednesday, June 14, 10.00pm-4.00pm:

    Open Day at Royal Hall, Harrogate with tours at 11am and 2pm.

    To reserve a slot for the tours, visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us

    Tuesday, June 13-Saturday, June 17, 2.15pm & 7.15pm:

    HOPS Musical Theatre Company presents Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre.

    Friday, June 16, 7.30pm:

    It's My Life – a brand new one woman musical written by Katie Bell and starring Annie Wallen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, June 17, 11.00am & 2.00pm:

    Children’s Adventure Alfie’s First Fight at Harrogate Library.

    Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents Gary Stewart's Graceland at Ripley Town Hall.

    Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents Jazz, Blues & Gin with the Eugene Farrar Band at Ripley Town Hall.

    Saturday, June 17, 7.00pm:

    Boogie Night at Pannal Memorial Hall for Parkinson’s Harrogate with vinyl DJs Ian Smith, Mike Lowcock and Alec Preston playing 45s from 1960s onwards.

    Wednesday, June 21-Saturday, June 24:

    Harrogate Dramatic Society presents The Cripple of Inishmaan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Performances at 2pm and 7.45pm.

    Wednesday, June 21:

    Harrogate Film Society presents Woody Harrleson’s latest film The Champions at Harrogate Odeon to raise funds for HS4LC minibus. Cancelled.

    Friday, June 23, 7.30pm:

    Bee Gees Tribute – Jive Talking at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, June 24-August 4:

    Coast to Coast – Exhibition with Siobhan McLaughlin and Karen Thompson at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Rod, Harrogate.

    Saturday, June 24, 6.30pm:

    Dance Magic 2023 – Summerbell Dance Academy at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, June 24, 7.30pm:

    The Harrogate Proms with Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, June 24, 7.00pm:

    RipleyLive presents Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel at Ripley Town Hall.

    Monday, June 26, 4.30pm:

    Primary Teacher’s Twilight CPD at Harrogate Theatre.

    Tuesday, June 27, 7.30pm:

    Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, June 28, 7.30pm:

    Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band celebrate Queens of the Blues at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

    An Evening with Simon & Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, June 29, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate International Festivals presents Summer Festival Grand Opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke at the Royal Hall.

    Friday, June 30-Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

    Tim Vine – Breeeep at Harrogate Theatre.

    Friday, June 30, 7.30pm:

    Frazer Theatre Music presents the premier UK Qween tribute band, Qween UK at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, July 1, 7.30pm:

    Lipstick on your Collar at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, July 7, 8.00pm:

    Comedian Matt Forde: Inside No. 10 Fringe preview at Rooster's Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

    Sunday, September 3:

    Paradox Orchestra performs 50 Years of Pink Floyd Concert at Conyngham Hall, Knaresborough.

