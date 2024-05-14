Concert in Ripon to present a 'masterpiece shrouded in mystery' in glorious setting of Ripon Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ripon Choral Society is gearing up for a memorable summer concert and a much-loved Mozart masterpiece.

Taking place at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 15 at Ripon Cathedral, the choir will be performing Mozart’s Requiem, “a masterpiece shrouded in mystery” and John Rutter’s Feel the Spirit, a jazz-flavoured setting of seven stirring spirituals, celebrating the African-American musical tradition.

Generally regarded one of Yorkshire's largest and most respected choral societies, the soloists for Ripon Choral Society’s Summer Concert include Jane Burnell (soprano), Rachel Gilmore Mezzo-soprano), James Micklethwaite (tenor) and Phil Wilcox (bass).

In what promises to be a feast for the senses, the event will also feature the Orchestra D’Amici and conductor John Dunford, the longest-serving conductor in the choir’s history.

Conductor John Dunford is the longest-serving conductor in the history of Ripon Choral Society. (Picture contributed)

Ripon Choral Society is a large, community choir that performs usually four concerts per year in Ripon Cathedral.