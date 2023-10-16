Coming up: Harrogate's essential guide to the shows and gigs and events not to miss in October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

September and October:

Ripon International Festival presents a variety of virtuoso international musicians in a cross-section of venues.

Thursday, October 5-October 31:

Gaby Roslin at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel on October 20.

Love And Light - The Deluxe Editions by Dan Baldwin at RedHouse Originals gallery, Harrogate, part of the group exhibition Infinite Nature.

Thursday, September 28-October 31:

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 19-Sunday, October 22:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

Friday, October 20, 7.00pm:

Spread the Joy with Gaby Roslin at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, October 20, 8.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy at Bilton Club, Harrogate hosted by Micky P Kerr, with sets from Nina Gilligan and Jack Gleadow.

Entry £2.50 for members and £5 non members.

Friday, October 20, 9.00pm:

Live blues rock with The Bonnie Mac Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:

Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 21, 2.30pm:

On The Road With The World’s Most Notorious Rock Stars with Kim Hawes at the Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Part of Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:

Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 21, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate. Tours at 11am and 2pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit www.royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/.

Sunday, October 22, 3.00pm:

Live Merseybeat sounds with The Matthew Street Beat at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm:

Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday October 28, 2.30pm:

An Afternoon of Bliss at the Wesley Centre, Oxford Street, Harrogate.

Lecture recital by Prof Philip Wilby and David Aspin (viola) on the Unfinished Viola Concerto of Sir Arthur Bliss followed by the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band conducted by David Purkiss.

Tickets on the door.

Saturday, October 28, 3.00pm:

Harrogate Choral Society presents an afternoon concert of Organ and Choral music from British and French Composers in St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Tickets from Harrogate Theatre Box Office or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Saturday October 28, 8.00pm:

Halloween music night at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate with Barr Lane, Peach Head and Tempt the Mage.

Thursday, November 2, 6.45pm:

Psychic Vibrations with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 4, 8.30pm:

Spike Jackson as Neil Diamond at Bilton Club, Harrogate. Free Entry

Monday, November 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Boiling Point (15 ) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £6 on the door or book online in advance.

Monday November 13, 7.30pm:

Ripon Concerts present The Pelléas Ensemble at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk and Little Ripon Bookshop.

Saturday, November 11, 7.00pm:

Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.