Coming up: Harrogate's essential guide to shows and gigs this weekend and throughout October

Throughout October:

Ripon International Festival presents a variety of virtuoso international musicians in a cross-section of venues.

Thursday, October 12-October 31:

Most Haunted Live with Yvette Fielding is coming to the Royal Hall, Harrogate on October 17.

Love And Light - The Deluxe Editions by Dan Baldwin at RedHouse Originals gallery, Harrogate, part of the group exhibition Infinite Nature.

Thursday, October 12-October 31:

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487

Friday, October 13-Sunday, October 15:

Harrogate Music Weekender presents 30 live music events at 15 venues including The Yorkshire Hotel, the Crown Hotel, and The Den bar in Harrogate.

Saturday, October 14, 8.00pm:

Hyena – Comedy Festival Gala 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm:

Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.

Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

Sunday, October 15, 3.00pm:

Live rock and party music with The Interiorz at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, October 15, 7.30pm:

Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! Live at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Tuesday, October 17, 7.30pm:

Most Haunted Live – with Yvette Fielding at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Shakespeare in Love at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 19-Sunday, October 22:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:

Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:

Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm:

Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 26, 7.00pm:

Auction of paintings of Knaresborough Station by Paul Mirfin at The Old Ticket Office, Knaresborough Rail Station.

Thursday, November 2, 6.45pm:

Psychic Vibrations with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate.

Monday, November 6, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Boiling Point (15 ) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £6 on the door or book online in advance.

Saturday, November 11, 7.00pm:

Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.