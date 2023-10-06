Coming up: Harrogate's essential guide to shows and gigs this weekend and throughout October
Throughout October:
Ripon International Festival presents a variety of virtuoso international musicians in a cross-section of venues.
Thursday, October 12-October 31:
Love And Light - The Deluxe Editions by Dan Baldwin at RedHouse Originals gallery, Harrogate, part of the group exhibition Infinite Nature.
Thursday, October 12-October 31:
Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:
Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.
Tickets: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/584487
Friday, October 13-Sunday, October 15:
Harrogate Music Weekender presents 30 live music events at 15 venues including The Yorkshire Hotel, the Crown Hotel, and The Den bar in Harrogate.
Saturday, October 14, 8.00pm:
Hyena – Comedy Festival Gala 2023 at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, October 14, 7.30pm:
Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.
Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:
The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.
Sunday, October 15, 3.00pm:
Live rock and party music with The Interiorz at The Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, October 15, 7.30pm:
Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! Live at Harrogate Convention Centre.
Tuesday, October 17, 7.30pm:
Most Haunted Live – with Yvette Fielding at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 19, 2.30pm/7.30pm:
Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Shakespeare in Love at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, October 19-Sunday, October 22:
Harrogate International Festivals presents Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:
Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.
Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:
Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm:
Vocalis Chamber Choir hosts a Best of Baroque Come and Sing event at St Peter's Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm:
Ross Noble - Jibber Jabber Jamboree at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Thursday, October 26, 7.00pm:
Auction of paintings of Knaresborough Station by Paul Mirfin at The Old Ticket Office, Knaresborough Rail Station.
Thursday, November 2, 6.45pm:
Psychic Vibrations with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate.
Monday, November 6, 7.30pm:
Harrogate Film Society presents Boiling Point (15 ) at the Harrogate Odeon.
Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £6 on the door or book online in advance.
Saturday, November 11, 7.00pm:
Indie band The Doubtful Bottle + support from Born to Be Mild live at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Tickets from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe