Coming this weekend: Exciting all-day live music event in Harrogate's Disappearing Chin

Rufus Beckett of The Paper Waits and fellow Harrogate musician Adam Westerman of Oscilantern will be presenting ten hours of continuous live acoustic music at The Disappearing Chin on Beulah Street in Harrogate on Sunday, January 30 from noon to 10pm.

Among the local acts performing in this bijoux craft beer bar in Beulah Street in Harrogate will be Lobo Lex, Steam Town, Stan Smith, Tom and Sally Richardson, Dave Colston, Jim Thistle, Ember, Naail Ishaq, Andrew Cameron, Dave Sowden, Lochlan Shaw, Nick Turner - and Rufus and Adam themselves.

Entry will be free but Rufus and Adam are asking for donations towards new sensory equipment at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Meanwhile, The Paper Waits will be returning to the live music scene in Harrogate next week to launch their new single.

An evocative alt-folk duo consisting of Ellie Hunzinger (vocals) and Rufus Beckett (guitar and vocals), The Paper Waits will present their first new single for more than a year as part of an intimate gig at Rooster’s Taproom on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate.

Taking place on Thursday, February 3 at 8pm, the new song On and On is the first fruits of a long period of reflection for the talented duo during the pandemic.

The new track in an introduction to their new refined sound and the first from a body of work produced by Harrogate's Jason Odle.

It promises to be the first of several releases over the coming year.

Ellie and Rufus said: ““Despite the melancholy felt during isolation, it has given us the opportunity to focus on writing and polishing new material that we’re excited to share.

"Over the last year we’ve been publicly quite quiet but this period of isolation - and discomfort - has afforded us the chance to focus, more than ever, on exploring what it means to be a human in an era of monumental individual and collective change.

“We dived deep into our lyrics and our sound and, in doing so, have created a body of work that we’re proud of.”

The Paper Waits were formed in 2014 and draw on influences that range from Portishead and Iron & Wine.

Previous live appearances have included: Live at Leeds and several BBC Introducing showcases.