Comedian Sam Freeman brings storytelling rom-com to Harrogate's Cold Bath Brewing Co

Sam Freeman is bringing Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention) to The Clubhouse at Cold Bath Brewing Co in Harrogate on Monday.

The spoken word show tells the story about a chance encounter between two soulmates, how they fall in love, how they come to be apart and how they may meet again.

Sam Freeman, the show’s Yorkshire-born writer and performer who grew up in Leeds, said: “The show’s a beautiful mix of storytelling and comedy. It's warmly influenced by the Richard Curtis rom-coms like Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral but with a more whimsical, Northern feel.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It has part of me written into it, places I’ve been and seen - from travelling home on the Transpennine express when the snow has fallen, to moments of being a hopeless (and often failed) romantic.

"It's a show written for the lonely hearted and those in love.”

Touring ten venues in the UK in March and April, the Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed (But Didn’t Want To Mention) tour starts at The Clubhouse at Cold Bath Brewing Co in Harrogate at 7.30pm on Monday, March 14.

This solo rom-com - complete with a film backdrop - tells five stories that start separately and in isolation before gradually coming together as themes, characters, objects, words and callbacks combine in a rom-com for the lonely-hearted.

Yorkshire-born Sam Freeman grew up in Leeds and Scarborough, before training at the University Of Leeds and HKU Drama School in Utrecht, Netherlands.

His last play, Floating, about a high-dependency nurse in the NHS toured nationally while his last directorial project was Chris Chibnall’s footballing comedy Gaffer for Liverpool’s Unity Theatre.

For tickets, visit: