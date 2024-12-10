Comedian Ross Noble unveils new tour and reveals Harrogate Royal Hall date

Ross Noble is bringing his new tour to Harrogate

Following his successful tour of Jibber Jabber Jamboree, Ross Noble is bringing his inimitable train-of-thought comedy and randomist wit back to UK stages for his 22nd solo stand-up tour next year.

Roll up, roll up! Or use a more conventional form of transport to get to the show when Cranium of Curiosities comes to the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Saturday November 8.

He is the Wizard of Waffle, the Rambler Royale, the Noodlers’ Noodler and he’s back live on stage to tour a tornado of tangents. What the show will be about is anybody’s guess, but that’s all part of the fun.

On taking his new show on tour, Ross said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK.

"The roar of the crowd and the call of the motorway services sausage roll hot

plate is too great to ignore.”

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne and brought up in Cramlington, Northumberland, Ross Noble has been performing stand-up since he age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club.

Since then, he has never looked back. Noble has become known as an exciting and original performer and has received critical acclaim across his stand-up tours.

On stage, Ross made his musical theatre debut in a 2015 production of The Producers before he received an Olivier-award nomination and won the What’s On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ 2017 West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

He is a former Time Out Award winner for Best Live Stand-Up and a Barry Award-winner in Australia,

As well as his on-stage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV & radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo (BBC One), QI (BBC One), Just A Minute (BBC Radio 4), I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue (BBC Radio 4) and The Infinite Monkey Cage (BBC Radio 4). Ross has made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC One).

Tickets are on sale now at rossnoble.com.