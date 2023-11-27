Comedian John Bishop heads to Harrogate Convention Centre

Comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best with a new UK stand-up tour which includes a stop at Harrogate.

John Bishop is going back on tour and will play Harrogate Convention Centre in May

After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most; standing on stage and making people laugh.

His huge tour kicks off in Bromley on March 9 and he will play 57 dates at a host of venues throughout next year, including Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the new tour, John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show Back At It.

Most Popular

"I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

The tour also visits the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Friday May 17 and two dates at York Barbican, Thursday September 5 and Friday September 6.

John Bishop has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first comedy gig in 2000, John was playing to sold-out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest-selling stand-up DVD in UK history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including: John Bishop’s Australia (BBC1), John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky1);

The John Bishop Show (BBC1); The John Bishop Christmas Show (BBC1) and John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure (ITV1); John Bishop’s Ireland’ (ITV1) and four series of the critically acclaimed John Bishop: In Conversation With… (W Channel) which saw him chatting one to one with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music and sport.

Other TV credits include two series of The John Bishop Show (ITV1), ‘Doctor Who (BBC1) and the documentary John and Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf (ITV1).