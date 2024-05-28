Classic rock album night in glorious vinyl to return to Harrogate's Starling bar
The focus of the first Vinyl Sessions at Starling Bar, Café & Kitchen in Harrogate for four years will be the greatest songs of The Eagles, in particular, Hotel California.
Released on December 8, 1976, by Asylum Records, the classic ‘long player’ has sold more than 32 million copies worldwide and includes hit singles Life in the Fast Lane, New Kid in Town and the title track.
Taking place next Wednesday, June 5, this fundraiser for Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, was curtailed by Covid lockdowns.
But organiser and hi-fi expert Colin Paine, said it was exciting to return to the turntable and Starling.
"As well as the greatest songs of The Eagles, the event will offer an insight into the how the album and the band from our resident music historian, Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and video slides created by Jim Dobbs,” said Colin.
"Starling is a brilliant bar and will be offering a great selection of beers and food until 9pm.”
Vinyl Sessions does not sell tickets, as such, but asks for a donation of still just £5 or whatever people are comfortable giving) on admission.
That way it avoid fees so every penny goes to the charity.
The event does allow walk-ins but attendees are requested to reserve a place, so organisers have an idea of numbers to seat.
Information: https://vinylsessions.org/
