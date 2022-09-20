Classic play which led to 'Gaslight' term is Harrogate Theatre rep's new show

Talent on show - A cast rehearsal for the Harrogate Theatre Rep 2022 season.

The return of rep at Harrogate Theatre for the third time since the heyday of the venue's legendary White Rose Players in the 1950s could scarcely have got off to a better start last week than BAFTA Award winner Mike Leigh's 1977 comic play about the worst drinks and nibbles party in the history of the world.

The five-strong cast nailed both the surface and depth of Leigh's genius from start to finish in this hugely entertaining ensemble piece.

The production also boasted an expert grasp of 1970s nostalgia with wonderful period furniture, the wonderful costumes, pitch-perfect lighting and classic pop, punk and disco songs of the time.

As for Gaslight, which runs from Tuesday, September 20-Saturday, September 24, Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 psychological thriller set in Victorian London is so well known today, it gave rise to the term ‘gaslighting’ as used today in British law.

The small but talented rep cast featuring Faye Weerasinghe, Robin Simpson, Katy Dean, Ian Kirkby and Janine Mellor will be directed by Ben Roddy.

The 202 rep continues at Harrogate Theatre with the following shows:

Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight, Tuesday, September 20-Saturday, September 24.

John Godber's Men of the World, Tuesday, September 27-Saturday, October 1.