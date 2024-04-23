City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra launches Harrogate Music Festival at Royal Hall

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will launch this year’s Harrogate Music Festival

The concert, hosted by Harrogate International Festivals, takes place on Saturday June 8 and kicks off a summer season featuring the best in classical and chamber music.

The City of Birmingham Orchestra – back in Harrogate for the first time in more than 10 years – will perform a programme featuring Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No 1 and Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ludovic Morlot will be the conductor, joined by musician Oliver Janes as the soloist. Janes studied at the Royal Academy of Music and is now the orchestra’s section leader clarinet.

Most Popular

The Harrogate Music Festival line-up includes some well-known names with more artists due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Among those already confirmed are the prize-winning Gildas Quartet as well as the Maxwell Quartet, whose classical and folk influences have created a fresh voice in the world of chamber music. Joining them this summer will be popular British jazz singer Jo Harrop, contemporary soul singer Mica Sefia, and Bradford-based dance company Punjabi Roots.

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We are delighted to have the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra launching this year’s summer season. It has such a rich heritage and is one of the most revered orchestras around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harrogate’s audience will be able to get the Prom’s experience without needing to trek down to London, so this really is an opportunity for classical music fans in the north to enjoy an internationally renowned orchestra performing in a world class venue.

“I can’t think of a better way to launch what promises to be a dazzling summer season of incredible music.”