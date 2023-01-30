Children's ballet the Ugly Duckling heads for Harrogate Theatre

The ballet retells the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, following the duckling on her journey as she discovers her true self.

Ugly begins lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone.

Join the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.

Most Popular

Visiting cities and towns across the UK, Northern Ballet aims to break down barriers to world-class ballet, providing opportunities for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together, at an accessible price and venue.

Ugly Duckling was the first children’s ballet from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012.