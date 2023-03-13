Celebrity Jonathan Ross’s TV show in Knaresborough is set to be broadcast and this is what to expect

The high profile, national TV exposure for Mother Shipton’s Cave comes after Jonathan Ross paid a visit to the town for his hit show Myths and Legends.

In particular, tonight's episode will show the celebrity investigating the incredible history of the Petrifying Well at Knaresborough's world famous tourist attraction where he is seen hanging up his pants to turn to stone!

Who was Mother Shipton’s Cave?

Jonathan Ross's visit to Knaresborough is to be seen by millions of viewers on TV tonight.

Mother Shipton is England's most famous Prophetess.

Born in a cave on Knaresborough – hence Mother Shipton’s Cave – as well as making traditional remedies, Mother Shipton had another gift – she could predict the future.

She foretold the fates of several rulers within and just after her lifetime, as well as the invention of iron ships, the Great Fire of London in 1666, and the defeat of the Spanish Armada.

As well as making traditional remedies, Mother Shipton had another gift. She could predict the future.

Soon she was known as Knaresborough’s Prophetess, a witch.

She made her living telling the future and warning those who asked of what was to come.

After a long life, she died in 1561, aged 73.

What was Mother Shipton’s real name?

When she was born 1488, she was known as Ursula Sontheil.

What is The Petrifying Well?

The Petrifying Well is part of the park at Mother Shipton’s Cave and is England’s oldest visitor attraction.

It was first recorded by the king’s antiquary in 1538 and has been visited by millions of people since 1630.

It is here that you can watch every day objects turn to stone.

For centuries this was believed to be magic but we now know it is due to the unusually high mineral content in the water.

When can you watch Knaresborough in Myths and Legends?

Jonathan Ross’ Myths and Legends will be screened on Monday, March 13 at 9pm on More4.

Who is Jonathan Ross?

The 62-year-old has been one of the UK's best known and highest paid TV and radio broadcasters, talk show hosts and comedians since coming to fame in 1987 on Channel 4’s The Last Resort TV series.

After years of success with his BBC TV show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross and his radio show on BBC Radio 2 from 1999 to 2010, Ross left the BBC in 2010 after tabloid controversy involving rude messages left on the phone of Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs.