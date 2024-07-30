Care home invites community to Royal Garden fete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar will be opening their doors to the local community for a summer fete fit for royalty on Saturday August 10. Taking place between 12.30pm and 3.30pm guests will be able to enjoy a Royal Garden Fete, including live musical entertainment from The Cherry Tones, games, tombola, raffles, cuddles with Therapy Dogs Nationwide, and delicious quintessentially British refreshments!

Guests will also be able to shop until they drop with an array of artisan craft and gift stalls from local sellers including wax melts, candles, beauty products, artwork, personalised gifts, and much more!

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our fun-filled summer fete. It is important to us that we provide opportunities for our wonderful community to come together, along with supporting our local artisan sellers; and what better way than with a celebration fit for King and Queen in our beautiful gardens!

Our Royal Garden Fete is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

