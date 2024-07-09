Last year's Play-in-a-Week

Looking forward to the summer holidays? Why not start the break in style by joining Badapple Theatre’s Play-In-A-Week project at Green Hammerton Village Hall?

The course is open to all seven to 14-year-olds who want to have fun with friends.

It runs from Monday July 22 to Friday July 26. It starts on the Monday with a script written by award-winning writer and director Kate Bramley which has been written especially for this unique group of young people.

The week ends with performing a full show with lights, sound, stage, costumes for family and friends on the Friday evening.

“It is is always a sight to behold. There are no auditions and no previous acting experience is needed,” said Kate.

This year Green Hammerton-based Badapple is all set to unravel The Great Jambon Vert Mystery.

The plot – a notorious gang of unruly pensioners plan to steal the priceless Jambon Vert trophy.

“Part mystery, part heist and lots of laughs … there’s a part for everyone,W said Kate.

“All that is asked of participants is that they come willing to be part of a team, learn as much as they can about theatre and get stuck in while having fun putting on a show,” she said.

Badapple Theatre is a professional theatre company which has been touring nationally for 25 years.

Its Youth Theatre, which performs annually at York Theatre Royal, is accessible, inclusive and students do not need to audition. Badapple’s directors are DBS-checked and have First-aid training.

Past touring shows include Elephant Rock, Tales from the Great Wood and Suffer Fools Gladly.

Play-in-a-Week will be held in Green Hammerton, is for ages seven to 14 and runs from Monday July 22 until Friday July 26, daily from 10am to 4pm.

Wwraparound care is available on request.