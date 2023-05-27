Buskers to colour Ripon’s streets in celebration of independent trade this Bank holiday

Sun is forecast to shine this bank holiday Monday (May 29) as residents and visitors are treated to a selection of buskers who will bring an eclectic variety of musical styles to Ripon city centre.

The performers will be strategically placed around the city to draw visitors through the streets, passing by Ripon's top quality independent shops and businesses along the way.

Following the success of Kirkgate Street Festival, ‘Ripon Indie’ plans to take over the city’s centre promising to be bigger and better, minus the rain.

Ripon Indie: The city’s streets are alive with buskers this bank holiday Monday

With confirmed acts such as six piece classic rock band ‘Time Machine’ hitting the city centre, the event is set to build a lively scene.

Visitors are invited to follow a route around the city, taking in Kirkgate, North Street and Westgate to encourage footfall to shops and guide visitors to the hidden gems.

Some of the Independent trade to look out for:

Memorable Moments is offering chocolate tasting,

Eastwick has 10% off Prosecco,

The Green House are offering free refill tasters

and there are craft workshops throughout the day at the Little Ripon Bookshop.

Little Bird Artisan Market will be on the marketplace and visitors can find maps showing the streets where buskers will be performing and where shops are hosting fun activities and special offers.

Ripon’s multicultural side will see tapas and pintxos at Manchega, street food from Jaflong and Marios and Bollywood dancing at various locations.

Visitors can find special golden tokens from independent shops which can be used to vote for their favourite busker.

The event was created by the Totally Locally Ripon team and is supported by Ripon BID.

A spokesperson for the Ripon Totally Locally team, said: “Empty your kids’ piggy banks, turn out your pockets, feel down the back of the sofa and come on down to Ripon on Bank Holiday Monday to support and enjoy a musical busking banquet.

“Busking will be happening throughout the city all afternoon from 11am-4pm.

“We have local talent and guest musical performances from as far as Teesside, York and Leeds.”