Brodsky Quartet launch this year’s Harrogate Music Festival after working with young musicians

The Brodsky Quartet, whose 50 year-career has seen them perform at concert halls around the world, will spend the afternoon listening to, and encouraging, young string players and pianists with many other young musicians watching and taking note.

And as soon as the workshop has finished, the four will be heading to St Wilfrid’s Church on Duchy Road to perform the opening concert of this year’s Harrogate Music Festival.

Produced by Harrogate International Festivals and a key ingredient of its summer programme, this year’s Music Festival features a heady collection of groups and solo artists, a special commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee narrated by former Royal Correspondent Nicholas Owen and a delicious pairing of classical music and gin with Armonico Consort and international wine expert Oz Clarke.

The Brodsky Quartet will launch this year’s Harrogate Music Festival after working with young musicians at St Aidan's High School in Harrogate

Brodsky Quartet members Ian Belton, Jacqueline Thomas, Krysia Osostowicz and Paul Cassidy, had been invited to the school by its Director of Music, Mark Pallant, who in 1977 played in Cleveland Youth Orchestra with Ian and Jacqueline.

Mr Pallant said: “On July 14, 1977, Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip visited Middlesbrough as part of her Silver Jubilee tour.

“The royal couple paused during a visit to a school campus to listen to Cleveland Youth Orchestra playing movements from Elgar's Nursery Suite, composed in 1930 and dedicated to the young princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

“The Leader of the youth orchestra at that time was one Ian Belton, the cellos being led by Jacqueline Thomas.

"I was at the back, playing trumpet, though mainly counting bars rest in the Elgar, as I remember.

“The fact that Ian and Jacky, 50 years later, still constitute half of the Brodsky Quartet, one the most celebrated quartets in the world, is testament first of all to their dedication to music, but also to the vital necessity, then as now, to provide high quality musical opportunities for young people.

“The Brodsky Quartet continues to regard outreach to young people at all levels of education as an important part of their work, and we at St Aidan's Church of England High School are delighted they will be visiting us before their evening concert.

“St Aidan's High School, which has been a beacon for music in the area for decades now, is glad to be able to sponsor the concert, aided by two generous donations, and equally to have worked in collaboration with Harrogate International Festivals to make this dual event a reality.”

Since its formation in 1972, the Brodsky Quartet has performed over 3,000 concerts on the major stages of the world and released more than 60 recordings.

Their energy and craftsmanship have attracted numerous awards and accolades worldwide, while ongoing educational work provides a vehicle for passing on experience and staying in touch with the next generation.

Now celebrating their 50th Anniversary, this thoughtful programme features a miniature string quartet written in memory of a little boy, To Sonny, and celebrates the quartet’s reputation for Shostakovich earning them the title of ‘Artistic Associate’ at King’s Place.