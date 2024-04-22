Britain's hottest Joni Mitchell band set to bring tour of 1970s classic songs to Harrogate shortly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Formed in 2022 just before the Canadian musician behind classic songs including In France They Kiss On Main Street, Free Man In Paris and A Case Of You rose to prominence again after a series of health problems, guitarist Pete Oxley said the seven-piece outfit are rooted in the sort of jazz that had such a big influence on Mitchell, herself.

"We are all jazz musicians and we know and love Joni in the 1970s partly because she had all the best jazz musicians of the era playing with her,” said Pete.

"We do a lot of everything but most of our setlist is drawn from her brilliant series of albums following Blue, from Court and Spark all the way to Mingus.

"To me, that period has her greatest songs.

"They’re more developed, more powerful.”

Performing at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, May 10, strictly speaking, Hejira deliver a celebration of Joni Mitchell’s wonderful music rather than a tribute or impersonation.

But, the band’s rapid success and national standing show how much fans appreciate the expertise and feel that Hejira bring to the power and beauty of one of the greatest talents of the 20th century.