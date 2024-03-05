Britain's hottest blues rock band set to light up famous Knaresborough venue this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An international touring band with a ten-year portfolio of festival, theatre and club gigs throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the UK, The Gerry Jablonski Band make the stage their own with an ultra confident, no-holds-barred swagger.

Blending their blues roots with influences of classic rock and other genres, the Aberdeen-based band write their own material and know how to bring their music – and the crowd – to life.

Gerry Jablonski, himself, is an acclaimed blues guitar virtuoso, as well as lead vocalist, and the rest of the line-up are no less accomplished – Peter Narojczyk (harmonica), Lewis Fraser (drums/backing vocals) and Grigor Leslie (bass/backing vocals).

The Gerry Jablonski Band will appear at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. (Picture contributed)

Delivering a unique, heavy blues rock sound producing gutsy music with hooks, melodies and an intense presence that wins over audiences, the popular band maintained a packed on-the-road calendar in 2023, gracing stages across the UK and Europe.

Last month saw them play the Leeds Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Brudenell Social Club.

This Saturday will see them bring their show to the intimate confines of Knaresborough’s famous Frazer Theatre.

The Scottish band has released five critically-acclaimed albums to date, receiving praise from Classic Rock magazine, Blues Matters, and various online music review platforms

Their live album "Live at the Blue Note" is particularly highly-regarded.