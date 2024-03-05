Britain's hottest blues rock band set to light up famous Knaresborough venue this weekend

One of the most powerful and energetic blues band in the UK is to hit Knaresborough’s lovely Frazer Theatre this weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:45 GMT
An international touring band with a ten-year portfolio of festival, theatre and club gigs throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the UK, The Gerry Jablonski Band make the stage their own with an ultra confident, no-holds-barred swagger.

Blending their blues roots with influences of classic rock and other genres, the Aberdeen-based band write their own material and know how to bring their music – and the crowd – to life.

Gerry Jablonski, himself, is an acclaimed blues guitar virtuoso, as well as lead vocalist, and the rest of the line-up are no less accomplished – Peter Narojczyk (harmonica), Lewis Fraser (drums/backing vocals) and Grigor Leslie (bass/backing vocals).

    The Gerry Jablonski Band will appear at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. (Picture contributed)The Gerry Jablonski Band will appear at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. (Picture contributed)
    The Gerry Jablonski Band will appear at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. (Picture contributed)

    Delivering a unique, heavy blues rock sound producing gutsy music with hooks, melodies and an intense presence that wins over audiences, the popular band maintained a packed on-the-road calendar in 2023, gracing stages across the UK and Europe.

    Last month saw them play the Leeds Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Brudenell Social Club.

    This Saturday will see them bring their show to the intimate confines of Knaresborough’s famous Frazer Theatre.

    The Scottish band has released five critically-acclaimed albums to date, receiving praise from Classic Rock magazine, Blues Matters, and various online music review platforms

    Their live album "Live at the Blue Note" is particularly highly-regarded.

    The Gerry Jablonski Band will appear at Frazer Theatre on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm.

    Tickets from: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/frazertheatre/book/event/190327

