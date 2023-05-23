Brilliant Oddsocks to bring 'magic of outdoor theatre' to Harrogate's summer festival with Shakespeare

The entertaining and talented outdoor theatre specialists are regulars in Harrogate’s summer and are renowned for making Shakespeare enormous fun.,

This year’s conjuring up of the magic of outdoor theatre will, as always, be held in the lovely setting of RHS Harlow Carr gardens in Harrogate.

The play this year is Shakespeare’s romantic romp Much Ado About Nothing and it will take place from July 4-5.

Formed in 1989, the award-winning theatre troupe Oddsocks have been performing as part of Harrogate International Festivals for more than two decades.

Oddsocks Productions was originally formed in 1989 by husband and wife team Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie who met at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

By combining their classical acting skills with clowning techniques gained whilst working with The National Street Theatre and writing skills honed by working with The Marcher Lords Historical Promotions Unit, the unique "Bard’s Best Bits" were developed and commissioned by English Heritage for performances across their various national sites.

If Shakespeare is never likely to go out of fashion, then Oddsocks’ uniquely hilarious and irreverent style of theatre seems to exist outside of usual trends.

A spokesperson for Oddsocks said: “We believe passionately that everyone has the right to access and enjoy theatre in an entertaining, informative and inclusive environment.

"Our aims is always to be accessible, entertaining, bold and adventurous adaptations, whether that is work by Shakespeare or other classic stories."

Promising an evening of laughter and mayhem that suitable for all ages, the top troupe will bring out all the drama and deception of Much Ado About Nothing – mixed with sun, songs and silliness to create a theatre event you won’t forget.

As is traditional at this incredible show under summer skies, audiences are invited to bring their own picnic rugs, deckchairs and food and drink, though, hopefully, no brollies will be required.

To book online, visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/mike-lovatts-brass-pack