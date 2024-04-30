Brilliant band Hejira to celebrate the masterpiece works of Joni Mitchell at Harrogate Theatre

It’s only a matter of days now until one of the most-anticipated concerts for music connoisseurs in Harrogate this year when a superb band present a night of Joni Mitchell classics.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:21 BST
Hejira offer expert versions of some of the famous singer-songwriter’s best work of the 1970s, rather than being a tribute act.

Performing at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, May 10, the seven-piece band feature singer Hattie Whitehead and are led by guitarist Pete Oxley.

The latter has run The Spin jazz club in Oxford for a phenomenal 25 years.

The idea for a Joni Mitchell band only came to him in 2022 as a one-off way of marking Mitchell’s then forthcoming 80th birthday.

The reaction to that single Christmas event in Oxford was so good, this acclaimed band now tour theatres of Great Britain, spreading the word about the genius that is Joni.

Pete Oxley said: “I’ve loved the music of Joni since I was about 21, when I heard Blue,

"But it’s the Shadow and Lights era with all those wonderful jazz musicians which had the most impact on me."

The other members of Hejira, named after Joni’s album of the same name released in 1976, feel the same way, including Rick Finlay (drums), Dave Jones (bass), Olli Weston (tenor/soprano sax/bass clarinet), Chris Eldred (keys) and recent recruit, Marc Cecil (percussion).

Hattie Whitehead said: "Everyone in the band plays the songs in the way that they would naturally choose to play the songs, to capture their spirit.”

Tickets: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/hejira-celebrating-joni-mitchell/

